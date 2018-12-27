Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

In a move that definitely does not make her an abject motherfucking hater, now-former Sen. Claire McCaskill has shared that she’s “confused” about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being “the thing.”



According to CNN, in a thinly veiled attempt to give Ocasio-Cortez “advice” during an exit interview—a classic inroad to being a shady asshole—McCaskill (D-Mo.) stated that she “doesn’t know her” when asked about the freshman representative. (I’m not throwing a Mariah Carey meme in here for giggles; she actually said that.)

Despite this, McCaskill had some choice words for Ocasio-Cortez, calling her a “bright, shiny new object [who] came out of nowhere and surprised people when she beat a very experienced congressman” and, well, shit—after implying that voters are like distractible children or magpies going after pretty things, I cannot imagine why McCaskill lost her Senate seat! I’m also sure this sentiment has nothing to do with McCaskill being one of those “very experienced” congress members who were ousted, or her being nakedly salty-as-fuck about the buzz Ocasio-Cortez has garnered.

Continuing with her “Are you sure you don’t know her, sis?” moments, McCaskill continued speaking on Ocasio-Cortez for a hot second, per CNN:

And so she’s now talked about a lot. I’m not sure what she’s done yet to generate that kind of enthusiasm, but I wish her well. I hope she hangs the moon. But I hope she also realizes that the parts of the country that are rejecting the Democratic Party, like a whole lot of white working-class voters, need to hear about how their work is going to be respected, and the dignity of their jobs, and how we can really stick to issues that we can actually accomplish something on. The rhetoric is cheap. Getting results is a lot harder.

I bet, girl! That’s probably why your ass is out.

Because this wouldn’t be a real white Democrat interview without some dubious ideation about voters, McCaskill asserted that “her party must begin to focus and deliver on real issues to attract independent and white working-class voters—not pie-in-the-sky policy ideas, such as tuition-free college, that have little chance of becoming law.”

Yeah, if there’s any idea that’s definitely going to “go somewhere,” it’s focusing on white working-class voters, especially when Democrats have been called out, ad nauseam, about neglecting black voters of all stripes. But go off, sis!

Do it from home, though, since your little strategies on getting votes for Democrats didn’t help you out too much.