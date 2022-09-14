The block in East Harlem where the late actress and icon Cicely Tyson grew up is set to be renamed in her honor.

Per a press release sent to the The Root, the ceremony will take place on Saturday, Sep. 17, and will see East 101st street between 3rd and Lexington avenues get renamed to Cicely Tyson Way. The event is being produced by New York Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Com.Org, HHC Metropolitan Hospital Center, Hi-ARTS, Manhattan Community Board 11, Union Settlement, 111th Street Old Timers, and the Cicely Tyson Street Renaming and Landmark Committee. The latter organization was founded by Ayala, Taina Traverso, Nina M Saxon and Deborah Quinones.

Attendees for the event will be treated to a presentation by the Honorable Diana Ayala, New York City Council deputy speaker as well as appearances by the Dance Theatre of Harlem, Poet Laureate of El Barrio Jesús Papoleto Meléndez, poet Juan Papa Santiago, the Dominican Folklore Dance Troupe, the Caribbean-American Sports and Youth Movement Steel Orchestra and many more notable community members immediately following. The renaming event will take place between 12-5p.m. ET and is free to attend.

As previously reported by The Root, Tyson died on Jan. 28, 2021. Over the course of her long, illustrious career, she was the recipient of three Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, several NAACP Image Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Kennedy Center Honors Lifetime Achievement Award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and an honorary Academy Award. She was also an honorary member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority. Last December, she was also inducted into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame alongside Berry Gordy, Ray Charles, and Smokey Robinson.

May she continue to rest in power.