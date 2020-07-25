Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Their New Baby Boy, Win Harrison

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Singer and performer Ciara, who has been rocking her pregnancy with signature gorgeousness despite going through it in a pandemic, has given birth to her third child.



Ciara and her NFL quarterback husband Russell Wilson announced the good news on their social media channels on Friday, while also revealing the epic name they’ve chosen for the newest member of their family: Win Harrison Wilson.

The couple also shared adorable captures of them loving on their new son, like Ciara serenading the newborn with the Happy Birthday song and Russell beaming in a picture with Win laying on his chest:



Win is a pretty appropriate name for the son of a man who is known for winning—the Superbowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 and 86 regular-season wins in the NFL as a starting quarterback, making him one of the winningest players.

Names that signal high achievement seem to be the wave for record-breaking athletes. The world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, recently welcomed a daughter named Olympia Lightning Bolt, and tennis champion Serena Williams also has a daughter called Olympia.

We look forward to seeing all these beautiful Black babies grow and thrive, and hope the Wilsons are enjoying their time with their new son. Baby Win joins the couple’s other children, Sienna Princess and Future Zahir (who Ciara had in a previous relationship with the rapper of the same name).

Welcome to the world Win!