In this world, white men are to blame for a host of tragedies, and Chuck D would like to add the recent Astroworld fatalities to the list. As lawsuits continue to amass following the concert crowd surge that left 10 dead, and countless others injured, the Public Enemy frontman penned an open letter to Live Nation.

Shared via the rapper’s Instagram account, Chuck D writes:

“I’m tired of these corporations shucking their most crucial responsibility. These folks simply say Rest In Peace and move on. This negligence can’t continue. Folks want answers. I’m not buying the Young Black Man did it. He’s being blamed for a crime while the old white men running the corps that Travis and his fans trusted with their lives stay quiet in the shadows, counting their money and watching their stock prices go up and up.”

While Chuck D comes to Travis Scott’s defense, he did not leave the rapper entirely blameless in the situation. When it comes to Scott, he states:

“The excuse of Scott’s irresponsible actions don’t wash – if his act had a history of that behavior why promote him to bigger venues, why partner with him in the first place and let him headline a bigger audience? Live Nation controlled this show. They control almost all of the concert venues. Artists ain’t speaking out because these same cats are already bought by these corporations. No one can say a word against them unless they want to be Blacklisted and hurt their careers.”

Scott has since issued a few statements of apology, including a highly criticized black and white video where he shares, “i’m honestly just devastated, i could never imagine anything like this just happening.”

Chuck D quickly reverts back to blasting the white guys at the top as he goes after Live Nation president and CEO, Michael Rapino, who as the Daily Beast reported, could get a “massive golden parachute” despite the fallout.

“So I am calling on Michael Rapino’s entire team at Live Nation and a consortium of all the major concert promoters out there to do the right thing,” he continues. “To step up and step out of the shadows to fix these situations and save lives. To stop letting one Young Black Man take the blame, the hate, the fall. We don’t know everything that happened or exactly what failed. But concert promoters have all the power to make the changes to keep everyone safe and alive.”

The rap legend’s letter concludes with:

“Live Nation, your stock is up. The White Corporate Music Biz keeps cashing in on Black Pain, Trauma and Death. This has to stop yesterday. You’re part of the problem. Grow the f–k up, fix this and let us all LIVE in PEACE.”