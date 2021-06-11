Chiney Ogwumike Takes One Step Closer to Broadcast Superstardom With Chiney

Image : ESPN

While Chiney Ogwumike has made a name for herself during her seven-year stint in the WNBA, it’s off the court where she’s rapidly becoming a household name.

Since 2017, she’s been a contributor at ESPN. And in the years that have followed, she’s blossomed into a respected basketball analyst at the network, lending her insight and playing experience to ESPN’s vast array of popular programming. She’s also made history, becoming the first Black woman to host a national, daily sports-talk radio show with the arrival of Chiney and Golic Jr. in 2020—which earned her a spot on our 2020 The Root 100 list.

And as her star continues to rise, she’ll be leaving behind her First Take, Her Take gig to embark on Chiney, her own podcast for the sports juggernaut.

“First Take, Her Take has been an amazing experience where my co-hosts Kimberley A. Martin and Charly Arnolt instantly became my sisters,” Ogwumike said in a statement provided to The Root. “I’ll miss it dearly, but now it is time for me to pass the rock to my teammate Elle Duncan who is going to be a slam dunk.”

She continued, “As a current professional athlete and broadcaster,I love bringing people real insight from inside the world of sports. I am hyped to now have a platform to amplify the voices of my peers and help bridge the gap between athletes and fans.”

With Chiney, the two-time WNBA All-Star will explore current events in the sports world from the perspective of an active professional athlete. Each episode will introduce the main topic or theme with an opening monologue, and it’s safe to assume it will also feature plenty of big named guests.

“Chiney’s personality, energy and charisma will carry the show, leaving the listener more educated on each topic at hand,” ESPN said in a statement provided to The Root.

This sounds like the perfect vehicle for a premiere talent like Ogwumike to continue to blossom in her career, and we can never have enough Black women in media.

Chiney is available on your podcast platform of choice.