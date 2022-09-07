Chicago Rapper 600 Breezy is being criticized for posting text messages to his social media accounts from his late girlfriend, Raven Jackson. On Tuesday, the emcee posted several of Instagram posts dedicated to Jackson, who apparently died by suicide. He wrote:

Baby why would you do this to me , why would you do this to us 💔 I was coming back home I promised you I would . You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven ? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome . Im fucked up for the rest of my life baby mentally you just finished me . Im shaking I’m crying I love you so much stinky pie . My woman my wife my life …You pushed me away so you can do this ??? I would’ve died with you raven I did any and everything for you …I’ll never be able to love again @raven.k.jackson . I’ll see you soon baby. God help me please﻿

He also shared a series of personal text messages that Jackson, whom he dated for 2 years, allegedly sent before passing away. In them, Jackson told 600 Breezy: “I’m just tired baby. I was dealing with these thoughts before you met me, I was just waiting for the right time.”

However, Jackson’s cousin was outraged by the rapper sharing the texts. She said via Twitter: “I’m calling bullshit to this. And I’m ready to go on the record. What’s the date on these bullshit text messages? This mfer trying to come up off of my cousin’s death. Why is the date important? Because her momma just called the cops in Alabama THIS MORNING for a wellness check”

The posts remain on Breezy’s social accounts.