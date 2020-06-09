Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Panthers End Partnerships With Security Firm After CEO Outs Himself as a Racist Ass Racist

Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up against the Atlanta Hawks during their game at Spectrum Center on October 20, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo : Streeter Lecka ( Getty Images )

I believe the old adage is “Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences.”

In the latest edition of Musty Racists Exposed, the Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Knights, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and the University of South Carolina have all decided to cut ties with a local security company after its CEO went peak-CrossFit and spewed some racist bullshit.



WCNC and Yahoo Sports report that despite many of these organizations having a partnership with CPI Security for years, its CEO, Ken Gill, couldn’t keep his inner bigot at bay when Queen City Unity leader Jorge Millares sent out a mass email to groups and organizations in the Charlotte area pressuring them to take action in light of the death of George Floyd.

Gill’s response?

“Please spend your time in a more productive way. A better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men. Have a great day, Ken Gill.”

In return, Millares put him on blast and almost immediately, eloquent statements like these began to pour from the heavens as Gill’s net worth evaporated before our eyes:

Not to be outdone, Gill took a break from “but what about black-on-black crime”-ing to try and save face:

“I want to apologize for my response to an email from a former employee that failed to directly address the need for racial justice and equality in the wake of George Floyd’s senseless killing,” Gill begged and pleaded to no avail on Facebook. “I have listened to the feedback, and now more than ever realize the need for continued dialog to help end racism within our community. Working alongside our diverse employee base and community partners, I remain committed to being part of the solution.”

No thanks!

CPI employees have also chucked the deuce en masse, as have other customers who want nothing to do with lining the pockets of a musty racist.



“Y’all one [of] our friends was on hold for 225 minutes to cancel their CPI contract! It’s that serious!” @mrsdavis58 tweeted. “Stand behind your black and non-white friends! #EndRacismNow!!! #America is for all...and if it wasn’t it WILL BE!”

I also regret to inform you that the YMCA of Greater Charlotte will no longer be naming its new facility after Gill.

Tragic.

Stories like these lower my blood pressure and keep my teeth white, so shoutout to Jorge Millares for yanking the pants off of this bigoted bitch. But before I go, I believe Milares has a question for you, Bojangles:

