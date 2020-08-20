The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
We have to make every environment safe for women.

- John Legend, as reported by J’Na Jefferson -

Charlotte Hornets Announcer Suspended Indefinitely After Tweeting N-Word (With the Hard 'R')

thejayconnor
Jay Connor
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan addresses a press conference ahead of the NBA basketball match between Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on January 24, 2020.
Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT (Getty Images)

If there’s one thing I hate, it’s when I go to write about Donald Trump and the words “serial idiot,” “nincompoop” or “human toilet bowl” magically appear in its place. Autocorrect can be a real Donald Trump bitch sometimes, but the difference is that when this occurs at The Root, I usually get a high five from my editors as confetti descends from the sky.

Sadly, Charlotte Hornets radio announcer John Focke’s line of work is a bit different from mine, so when he tweeted this during Monday’s Jazz-Nuggets game:

Instead of waffles and eggs, he had the privilege of waking up the next morning to an indefinite suspension from the Charlotte Hornets.

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the recent social media post by radio broadcaster John Focke,” the team said in a statement. “As an organization, we do not condone this type of language. John has been suspended indefinitely as we investigate the matter more closely.”

How you get fired indefinitely suspended on your day off, Craig?

After explaining to his wife and kids why every Black person in America had aspirations to do the A-Town Stomp on his forehead, Focke took to Twitter to explain his Focke up.

See what had happened was...

“Earlier today I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game,” Focke tweeted, while presumably trembling with fear. “I don’t know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it ever since. I’m truly sorry that this happened and I apologize to those I offended.”

Do yourself a favor and look down at your phone or laptop keyboard right now. It’s entirely possible to fat-finger the “i” instead of the “u” because they’re right next to each other, but you’re really gonna sit there and tell me this dude accidentally fat-fingered the “r” too? On a hyphenated word (since he typed “Jazz-Niggers”) that wasn’t even at the end of his sentence? So he had ample time to proofread prior to sending?

I’m not saying this was deliberate, but...

Let me mind my business.

Focke, you Focked up. Enjoy your involuntary (and unpaid) vacation.

Editor’s note: For the record, “Jazz-Niggers” is what we called the dudes who joined band in high school. 

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

DISCUSSION

lannisterspaysdebts
SkaOreo

He might have not intentionally used it in this instance, but he absolutely used it enough times that his Iphone autocorrects to it.

Just did it on mine and it literally auto-corrects to Nuggets.



Ever seen a man ruin they own life...?