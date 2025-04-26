Charlamagne Tells Coco Jones That Her Label Def Jam Doesn't Care About Her During Live Interview, Black Twitter Explodes

Coco Jones’ debut album is finally here, but some people have some thoughts about the way her label is promoting her music, including “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne tha God. Jones was a guest on the latest episode to promote her record “Why Not More?”



Before Jones got to dive in and talk about the making of the album, however, Charlamagne chimed in with his opinion on Def Jam and how they’re handling her rollout, going so far to say that the label “doesn’t care” about Jones.

“They sent your album at 7:44 AM this morning,” the radio host revealed. “I said ‘no, we should cancel the interview because it’s not fair to you as an artist and not fair to us as hosts.’” Considering when the show begins every morning, the late delivery gave the hosts no time to prepare to give Jones a proper interview.

Charlamagne then asked, “We’re doing a show, who got time to listen to the album?” Jones responded respectfully, saying that she “hears” what he is saying and that she wants the hosts to eventually listen to it.

“I only got the right now,” she added. “I’m going on tour right after I drop this album so I still wanna talk about it. I can share what I know, and ya’ll can listen to it when you get to listen to it.”

Jones doubled down and said that she “loves” her label and has to stick up for her team, despite Charlamagne continually pushing back. “They need to do better by you,” he added. “They didn’t send the album until 7:44 this morning! This is a radio station! You’re an artist!”

Naturally, once the exchange hit the internet, a lot of people had thoughts about both Def Jam and how Charlamagne handled the situation. One user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “I’m enjoying this Breakfast Club interview with Coco Jones. I can feel her discomfort from Charlamagne’s comments about Def Jam [sort of] dropping the ball on a few things, but he isn’t wrong. Labels REALLY need to do better with their talent.” Another user wrote that Coco “navigated this gracefully.”

Other users were more critical of Charlamagne. One person wrote that perhaps he could have “prepared her for this” or mentioned the label issue during a commercial. “It’s super weird to do this to her live on air,” the post continued. “If he was a REAL journalist, he would’ve just allowed HER to talk about HER album and other things she’s working on and still have a successful show.

Another user shared similar sentiments, writing, “I agree with Charlamagne but he coulda spoke to Coco Jones off air.”

