Chaka Zulu, an Atlanta music executive and Ludacris’ longtime manager, was shot and wounded during a shooting Sunday night in Atlanta, Ga.

The shooting occurred at a parking lot in Buckhead, Atlanta outside of a restaurant called Apt4b. Multiple shots were fired after some sort of argument and resulted in one victim being fatally shot and Zulu and another victim being transported to a hospital for surgery after receiving gunshot wounds, according to WSB-TV.



Both Zulu and the unnamed victim are in stable condition and expected to recover from their gunshot wounds. The shooter is still at large and Atlanta police do have surveillance video of the incident and are still looking to identify the shooter.

The victim who was killed in the shooting has been identified as 23-year-old Arten Benton, according to OkayPlayer.

More from the Atlanta Police Department:

Preliminary Information: On 6/26/22, around 11:35 pm, officers responded to multiple persons shot at the location of 2293 Peachtree Rd. Upon arrival, officers located three adult males with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital where one of them was later pronounced deceased. Homicide investigators responded to the scene to begin investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. This investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

Former Mayor Kasim reed told WSB-TV, “We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering. The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.”

Zulu is the co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace records along with his brother, Jeff Dixon and rapper and actor, Ludacris. It was founded in 1998 and is not a subsidiary of Def Jam and has been the home of multiple hip-hop acts such as Chingy, Shawnna, Bobby V, Playaz Circle, Lil Scrappy and many others.