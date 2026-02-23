Why Black People Have a Right to Be Outraged at the 2026 BAFTA Controversy

After “Sinners” stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were subjected to a racial slur at the 2026 BAFTA Awards by a person suffering with Tourette Syndrome, many Black viewers and folks online are still outraged at the incident. And we’re being perfectly honest, they are more than well within their right to be for a variety of reasons.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now? To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

As we previously told you, the n-word was yelled by Tourette activist John Davidson while Jordan and Lindo were presenting the first award of the night. While there was reportedly a pre-cursor warning of sorts given to the audience there that viewers weren’t aware of until after the fact—the context of the situation cannot overshadow the impact of egregious nature of the offense that took place. Especially when you take into consideration that the BAFTAs weren’t live and there was a two hour delay window in which they could have edited that moment out. The fact that neither the BBC nor anyone related to the BAFTA organization thought to do so gives off the wrong impression and begs the question of why proper measurements or followup decisions weren’t implemented to reduce harm.

This was what was said:



"I'd like to welcome John Davidson MBE from one of our nominated films I Swear. John has Tourette's Syndrome so please be aware you might hear some involuntary noises or movements during the ceremony."



That was far from adequately preparing the guests. https://t.co/mHjb8NYsU4 — Q. Anthony Ali (@NobleQAli) February 23, 2026

What’s more is that followup reports were later released that revealed that the BAFTAs decided to censor the moment when winner Akinola Davies Jr.—who won for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer/Director/Producer—said “Free Palestine” at the end of his acceptance speech. So why wasn’t the n-word given the same treatment?

“To record the ceremony and not cut that moment out or put a TRIGGER WARNING like they do everything else (hell we got a trigger warning on Twister!). To me, that’s so trash,” one user noted on X/Twitter.

“The BAFTAs weren’t live, it was a delayed broadcast. That means anything inappropriate, including a racial slur, could’ve been edited out before we saw it. That was intentional,” said another.

To make matters even worse, Davidson spoke with CNN before the ceremony where he reportedly told the outlet that he was “worried about the involuntary tics that mark it.” As we told you earlier, for a specific set of people dealing with Tourette, the condition also causes them to suffer from corprolalia, described as “the involuntary outburst of obscene words or socially inappropriate and derogatory remarks. Other examples may include references to genitals, excrement and sexual acts,” according to the Tourette Association of America.

And while that seems to be exactly what transpired, it still doesn’t excuse away the fact that these Black actors at the top of their game at one of the biggest awards shows of the season were hit with the racist remark. And what’s more is that Hannah Beachler, the production designer on “Sinners” later revealed that she was subjected to the “n-word” again during that night and that it occurred not once, not twice, but three times.

I keep trying to write about what happened at the BAFTAs, and I can't find the words. The situation is almost impossible, but it happened 3 times that night, and one of the three times was directed at myself on the way to dinner after the show. — HannahBeachler (@HannahEBeachler) February 23, 2026

“I keep trying to write about what happened at the BAFTAs, and I can’t find the words. The situation is almost impossible, but it happened 3 times that night, and one of the three times was directed at myself on the way to dinner after the show,” she wrote in a series of posts on X/Twitter.

She continued:” And a third time at a Black woman. I understand and deeply know why this is an impossible situation. I know we must handle this with grace and continue to push through. But what made the situation worse was the throw away apology of “if you were offended.” at the end of the show. Of course we were offended…but our frequency, our spiritual vibration is tuned to a higher level than what happened. I am not steal[sic], this did not bounce off of me, but I exist above it. It can’t take away from who I am as an artist.”

To be clear, the understanding for the neurological explanation shouldn’t negate or minimize the racist act that was displayed. And for some Black people online, they feel as if that’s being missed from the broader online conversations. They also expressed exhaustion for Black people always having to stay gracious in moments where they’re blatantly wronged.

We need to address both Tourette’s AND the impact of Black people—and in particular, Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo—hearing a white man screaming the N-word at them. It is very disingenuous to not discuss the latter and only anti-Black racism wants us to ignore that. #BAFTA — Preston D. Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) February 23, 2026

“We need to address both Tourette’s AND the impact of Black people—and in particular, Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo—hearing a white man screaming the N-word at them. It is very disingenuous to not discuss the latter and only anti-Black racism wants us to ignore that,” wrote one user on X/Twitter. “And while people are rightfully educating people on Tourette’s, it isn’t lost on me that many of these same people are doing so in a way that excuses or minimizes racist language. NO.”

“Not enough chat about the harm to the Black men and attendees who had the N-word hurled at them.There’s a full court press to excuse and cover the guy with the disability. When do the Black people who were present get covered and protected?” said one user on Threads. “Do they not have feelings or dignity worth being considered and safeguarded? Is his disability more important than their dignity? There’s an unspoken expectation that Black folks are to suck up offensive behavior with ‘grace,’ and silence.Nah, B.”

One other user said: “This BAFTA scenario is Reminder #5678688 that folk will continue to minimize blatant anti-Black racism and explain it away with supposed nuance and contextual information. Black people are always asked to consider, consider, consider. We can never center our harm nor pain. It always has to be secondary to whatever else. A comma or footnote for the reason. I reject that.”

One user questioned if the push to have Black people be so understanding would be the same if the slur were targeted towards a Jewish person, with them writing on X/Twitter: “you know what’s wild, if he would’ve shouted some anti-semitic/anti-jew shit on that stage the reaction would’ve been so different. y’all are obsessed with policing black people reaction to systems that harm them.”

Additionally, the BBC has since apologized for airing the show with the slur and has since pulled it down from the site for re-edit. It’s unclear whether or not a specific apology has been issued to Jordan or Lindo.