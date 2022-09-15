Comedian Cedric The Entertainer is appearing in a new political in which he mocks Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker as crazy, on creatine and kinda like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates.

“Lord, you know they said life is like a box of chocolates,” he says in the one minute, 27-second spot. “Well, Hershey’s Walker is one of these chocolates that you don’t want. You know the ones where you get a box of chocolates and you like (gagging)? That’s him.”

It’s not clear why the 58-year-old comic, born Cedric Antonio Kyles, dove into political waters, especially in what’s likely the most publicized race between two Black men in this election cycle. Walker, the former NFL star and onetime Heisman Trophy winner is trying to unseat the Rev. Raphael Warnock, for his seat representing Georgia in the U.S. Senate. Cedric the Entertainer was raised in Missouri, which, if you’ve checked a map, is nowhere near Georgia.



In almost any other circumstance, it’s likely Walker’s candidacy would likely be a punchline: he’s spent most of the campaign making baffling statements about race, the environment, the economy and other issues. His incoherence hasn’t hurt him among the Republican base in Georgia—he’s managed to make the race close to a dead heat, depending on what polls you look at. Polls, though, can’t stop you from being roasted by a former member of the Kings of Comedy crew.

Cedric the Entertainer Roasts Herschel Walker

The ad was paid for by L.A.-based Progress Action Fund, which describes itself as “a Democratic Super PAC specializing in hard-hitting accountability ads against Republicans.”