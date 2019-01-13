Photo: iStock

It’s not exactly a secret that our country is in turmoil.



As our sociopathic Liar-in-Chief descends further into lunacy with each passing day, there are hundreds of thousands of federal workers who remain unpaid (for a record-breaking 23 days and counting) until his temper tantrum over building a $5.7 billion border wall reaches its infantile end.

During which, we have airport terminals shutting down due to TSA officer’s understandably calling out “sick”, people rationing insulin, food inspections being put on pause, and a bunch of other shit that’s a clear sign that the apocalypse is near.

Not only is it a lot to endure, but the onus falls on the media to report it all. Good, bad, or indifferent, it’s the media’s responsibility to not only inform and educate American society, but to generate public awareness as the sword arm of democracy.

We’re kind of a big deal. Otherwise you wouldn’t be reading this shit right now.

So with that said, it’s equally important the individuals tasked with reporting and disseminating this information reflect the breadth of views and experiences found within our partially shutdown country.

Otherwise shit like this happens:

All because Chelsea—she of no black friends or cultural awareness outside of her own—couldn’t distinguish the AKA’s trademark “skee wee” from a “screech”. But of equal importance, a diverse roster of journalists ensure that a wider scope of issues and interests are addressed. And historically, it’s no secret that black journalists have did the damn thing.

So when CBS News announced its superstar team of reporters and producers who will be tasked with covering the upcoming 2020 presidential election, well... look for yourself:

I dunno, bruh. Something seems... off.

And apparently I’m not the only one who noticed:

Meanwhile, CBS sounds like they’re about to flood your Twitter feed with selfies and gratuitous #SquadGoals hashtags.

“With 2020 poised to be the most historic election of our lifetime, we were thrilled to see unprecedented interest in joining the political unit this cycle,” said Caitlin Conant, CBS News political director. “Our stellar team of political embeds and associate producers is second to none and will be at every event — in every state— giving our viewers an up-close look at the campaign trail along the way to the White House.”

Right.

While it’s commendable that there’s Asian and Latina representation among their ranks, the absence of at least one black journalist being entrusted to cover “the most historic election of our lifetime” is undoubtably a glaring omission.

But who knows? Maybe Conant believes they’d have to hire one first.