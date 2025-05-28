Cassie Gives Birth Two Weeks After Tearful Diddy Testimony

Just two weeks after giving a tearful testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs’s federal racketeering and sex-trafficking case, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura and her family are celebrating some happy news. According to NBC News, the 38-year-old entertainer gave birth to a healthy baby boy, on May 27.

The newest addition is the third child for Ventura and her husband Alex Fine, who are already parents to daughters Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 3. According to TMZ, Ventura was rushed to the labor and delivery unit at a New York City hospital on May 27.

Ventura was eight-and-a-half months pregnant during four intense days of questioning in the Combs trial, where she detailed years of physical and emotional abuse she endured while in a personal and professional relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder, who she said controlled nearly every aspect of her life, including paying the rent on her New York City apartment.

During their time together, Ventura shared that Combs forced her to participate in parties known as “freak-offs” with male sex workers that could sometimes last days at a time.

Cassie ended things with Diddy in 2018, has since been living happily with personal trainer Alex Fine, whom she married in 2019.

“I promise you that I will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you,” he wrote on Instagram in June 2019 in a post announcing that they were expecting their first child. “I promise that you will never be alone. I promise that you will be loved beyond expectation and we will show our children how to be in a healthy relationship.”

Fine announced the couple’s third pregnancy on his Instagram account back in February, posting a beautiful black and white photo of his wife and daughters, captioned, “Best gift I could ask for.”