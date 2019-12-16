Carly Fiorina Somehow Both for Impeachment AND Re-election

Photo : Spencer Platt ( Getty Images )

R emember Carly Fiorina? No, she wasn’t the lead of the hit Nickelodeon series iCarly. She was the Republican P residential candidate who turned into Ted Cruz’s running mate during his campaign’s final Hail Mary. Still nothing ? Well, she was interviewed this morning by CNN in what I can only assume was a “Where Are They Now?” segment for forgotten Presidential candidates. Naturally, the conversation turned to 45's impeachment predicament and that’s when things got confusing.

In the interview s he states that it is “vital” the President get impeached but stops short of advocating for his removal from office. When asked if she would vote for him for re- election she states “It depends who the Democrats put up.”

Bruh. The cognitive dissonance is real . It’s even further compounded by her criticizing Republicans in the Senate for putting party over their country. She goes so far as to say the current Republican party is defined by “Loyalty to Trump.”

This is like that friend that talks about how Disney is destroying cinema but then turns around and buys a three year subscription to Disney+ . You can’t argue that someone deserves to face the consequences of their actions but then say you’d be willing to help mitigate those consequences. If you think a person should lose their job then why would you help re-hire them? Make it make sense, dammit.

I don’t know, y’a ll. M aybe I just have to be a rich white woman to get it. Hopefully I can go to bed, wake up tomorrow and get back to forgetting whoever Carla Fiona Apple was.