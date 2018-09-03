Photo: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Serena Williams advanced to her 10th straight US Open quarterfinals after defeating Estonian Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 on Sunday, according to NBC Sports.

She will take on former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic. Pliskova was the last player to beat her at the U.S. Open, in the semifinals in 2016.

While Williams finished the first set in 18 minutes, she admitted Kanepi wasn’t an easy opponent.

“It wasn’t an easy match at all,” she said, according to NBC Sports. “I was just happy to get through it, to be honest.”



If Williams wins this year’s US Open, she will tie Margaret Court’s record for 24 Grand Slam singles titles. She missed last year’s US Open because of pregnancy during which she suffered life-threatening complications.