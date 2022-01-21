Between motherhood, marriage, dropping Adidas footwear and apparel collections, a flourishing broadcasting career, and leading the Chicago Sky to its first-ever WNBA championship, I don’t know when in the hell Candace Parker ever sleeps.

And as if she doesn’t already have enough on her plate, Boardroom reports that she’ll soon be adding another bullet to her resume: Executive producer.

From Boardroom:

A feature-length documentary exploring and celebrating the societal and cultural impact of Title IX as seen through the eyes of women’s basketball legend Candace Parker and produced by Turner Sports will premiere on TBS during the weekend of the men’s basketball Final Four between April 2-4, the company announced Thursday. Parker, a two-time NCAA and WNBA champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and TNT NBA analyst, is producing the film in conjunction with her newly-launched production company, Baby Hair Productions, in association with Scout Productions. It will detail her iconic career from the University of Tennessee to the Los Angeles Sparks, her Olympic triumphs in Beijing and London, as well as her 2021 WNBA title with the Chicago Sky.

For those of you who have no idea what Title IX even is, it’s a federal civil rights law enacted in 1972 that prohibits sex discrimination at educational institutions that receive federal funding. Basically, it’s designed to prevent men from being discriminatory assholes—with varying results. But it’s also had a tremendous impact on women’s college sports and has provided women like Parker with opportunities that they would’ve never been afforded otherwise.

“I was fortunate enough to grow up in a time where Title IX afforded me great opportunities and impacted my life,” she explained. “I am so excited to have the chance to tell this important story for the younger generation to show the significance Title IX has on culture and life beyond sports.”

While the project remains untitled, it will include exclusive interviews with some familiar faces in sports, entertainment, politics, and business “to discuss how the country has evolved in the 50 years since Title IX was enacted and what the future holds.”

“Candace’s experiences matter to so many people—especially young women and girls—that look up to her, both for her great accomplishments on the court and as a leading voice in today’s basketball conversations,” Tara August, Turner Sports’ senior vice president of talent relations and special projects, said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with her to tell the story of Title IX through her lens and to spotlight the importance of gender equity in sports.”

While a specific premiere date has yet to be announced, expect this film to drop sometime in April.