Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Just when you thought the rhetoric spewed by conservative pundit and token “Trump-loving” black woman Candace Owens couldn’t get any worse, she had a veritable “hold my beer” moment during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday when she said racism doesn’t exist in America because she herself has never been a slave.

No, this is not a joke.

In a video shared by The Daily Beast, Owens spoke to the gathered crowd of conservatives who appear to be mostly white.

“First and foremost, stop selling us our own oppression. Stop taking away our self-confidence by telling us that we can’t because of racism, because of slavery. I’ve never been a slave in this country,” Owens said.

“Stop telling us that we need to be obsessing over our past when we should be obsessing over our future and the potential that we have,” she continued to applause from her white fans.

Racism doesn’t exist, huh? Racism is over?

Would that be the same racism that Candace and her family filed a federal lawsuit against the Stamford Board of Education over in 2007 and for which they subsequently received a $37,500 settlement?

Advertisement

In February 2007, Owens received three voice messages from a group of five teenage boys that included the son of the then-mayor of Stamford, Conn., Dannel Malloy. While the role of Malloy’s son in the messages is unclear, what is clear Owens and her former friend Evan Kopek got into a shouting match in class two days before the phone incident.

Malloy, Kopek and others were present in the car when three threatening voice messages were left for Owens, referencing her race, and repeatedly using a racial epithet. In one of the messages, the caller called Owens “dirty” and threatened to burn her house down and tar and feather her.

Poor Candace was so stressed behind the incident that she stayed out of school for six weeks after it happened. She said it was too traumatic to attend school with the people who had made those calls to her. She only returned to classes after Kopek was arrested for the incident in late March 2007.

Advertisement

Three years ago, Owens spoke about the incident with the CT Post. At the time, she had not yet made her transformation into the token darkie for the Republican Party.

Owens told the Post “It took me seven years to move past it. When something like that happens you become hostile. You become bitter. I remember not even wanting to use my name.”

The incident, along with the continuing hate she saw being exhibited on the internet, prompted Owens to found the website SocialAutopsy.com—a site where people could share screenshots of internet bullies and racists as a means of calling them out.

Advertisement

This site should not be confused with Degree180, on which she wrote anti-Trump, anti-conservative and anti-Republican posts.

See, Candace, you are a slave my dear.

You are a slave to the white gaze. You will do and say anything at this point to be seen as other—and while the psychology behind this would be fascinating to explore, the optics of it give you the appearance of being the female version of Stephen from DJango Unchained. That’s not a good look, sis.

Advertisement

Up until three years ago, you still thought racism was a thing. You only became a conservative spouting this ridiculous rhetoric when you got called out for using the Social Autopsy website to dox people. You decided in that moment to lash out at liberals and progressives and blame them for the abuse that was likely coming from the very people whose hill you want to die on now.

You are a disgrace. You should be ashamed of yourself. Considering the harassment your family received in the wake of the high school phone incident, I have to wonder if they are even able to show their faces in public considering what you have come to represent now.

You eagerly and unapologetically stand up and champion the causes of a racist who wouldn’t spit on you if you were on fire.

Advertisement

Wake up. Look your black ass face in the mirror and realize that you will never be one of them.

You will just be the one they hold up as an example.

Just what you will be an example of depends on what type of favor you stand in in the master’s house.

Advertisement

Good luck, girl. You gon’ need it.