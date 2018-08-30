From Michael Jackson’s Jheri curl from the Thriller era to Colin Kaepernick’s iconic ’fro, one thing’s for sure: Black folks know hair, and our hair often makes a statement.

But be clear, we are more than our hair; black people are supremely dynamic with a myriad of interests. Our strengths and scope of knowledge go far beyond the stylist’s chair. Now that we’ve got that clear, let’s talk trivia.

The Root scoured scores of folks at AfroPunk to test festival goers’ knowledge of black icons and the hairstyles they wore. We’ll bet you won’t be able to guess,

“Who did that do?”

See the entire video above.