Called the N-Word, ‘Woke’ White Man Ejected From Trump Rally for Wearing Colin Kaepernick Jersey

Not sure if he was trying to have a big social media moment — with an attention grabby stunt —or not, but Saul Eugene has made the news.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old man attended a Minneapolis rally for Donald Trump and found himself on the receiving end of disrespect, ridicule and ire from Poor POTUS’ rabid fan base.

As a matter of fact, he was removed from the premises and called a racial slur.

Why?

Eugene wore a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

And get this: he’s WHITE!!!!



Everybody in the world knows how the former reality star-turned-leader of the free world publicly disparaged the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and other black NFL players who’ve knelt during the National Anthem in protest of police violence and racial injustice.

He seems to have a problematic history with any male figure that’s black, virile and young.

But that’s another talk show topic perhaps for another time. But back to Saul.

A self-described “political operative,” Eugene says he has worked for a variety of Democratic politicians in Minnesota.

He told TIME that adorning the popular jersey “was an easy way to send a message, without having to use too many words.”

“I think it’s strength,” he furthered in the first interview he’s given about the ejection, which — as can be expected — captured on camera and began to go viral on Friday.



“[Kaepernick] essentially gave up his whole career to fight for the things he believed in,” Eugene said of the Milwaukee native who has become a modern day folk hero for the woke folk.



On Oct. 2, 2016, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, left, quarterback Colin Kaepernick, center, and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before the team’s NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo : Marcio Jose Sanchez ( AP )

When it came to The Donald John, Eugene didn’t waiver on his wokeness: “We’re talking about a candidate who thrives off of white males who feel that their privilege is being threatened by minorities, women, all of that stuff. A black man willing to use his platform to step up and speak out on a lot of the atrocities that are committed across this country on a regular basis, it scares them. It’s everything they fear. They’re losing their control and their upper hand.”

Yeezus take the wheel.

Now, we see why the TRUMPet Blowers tossed his ass out of there.

Talking like that, he’s proving to be the enemy within.



Of his ouster, Eugene said he wore a jacket over his jersey until arriving at his seat.

During one of the speeches at the rally — before Trump started preforming his dog (whistle) and donkey routine — Eugene told the outlet that he laughed at a point he disagreed with.



“I wasn’t laughing any louder than people were cheering,” he said. “Sure, it was audible. But it wasn’t an act of aggression in any way.”

He claims a man sitting in front of him became confrontational and threatened to hit him.

After allegedly winking at him and telling him “I dare you,” security was called over a security guard who, at first, declined to kick Eugene out.

Then after a few more laughs, the same man turned around, called him again and made a phone call.

Moments later, security appeared and told Eugene he was “uninvited” from the event.

He said he blew kisses as he walked out of the arena, and the crowd began to heckle him.

Someone yelled “f@#& Kaepernick,” and he said he also heard someone yell the N-word.

Now, wait one goddamn minute!!!

Well, some can argue that if you act like one, you are one.

But there I go digressing again.

For the record: I do not condone the use of that racial epithet — especially in public (Shout out to Jay and Ye) — but what was he expecting?



He’s lucky he got out of there alive.



But he does have the complexion for the protection. So, that can explain that.



A Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson has confirmed that Target Center security had ordered Eugene’s removal to TIME.

However, the venue did not return a request for comment to the outlet.

Eugene swears he didn’t attend the rally to get kicked out and receive attention.

“They can say what they want,” he said. “I was prepared to be kicked out if that’s what it led to. I was prepared to be very un-liked and show my stance. The thing is, it’s unwavering. It you’re on the right side of history, you’re on the right side of history.”