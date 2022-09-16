The stepfather of Abrianna Herrera, 12, alleges the Chowchilla Elementary School District has turned a blind eye to the racial harassment his step-daughter has experienced. Since she was in the fourth grade, she said she’s been called slurs and physically assaulted by her peers with no help from school staff. After seven years of corresponding with school district staff, Abrianna’s step father was told he could no longer discuss matters regarding his daughter with them because he’s not her biological father.



According to the 80+ emails Mr. Gerald Hudson sent me documenting the racist incidents, Abrianna has been bullied since 2019. The incidents cite her being called “s*** skin, “Oreo” and “N***er bitch.” Allegedly, one student told her she wished she was dead. Every time Hudson reported an incident, he was told by either the school principal or former Superintendent Charles Martin the situation would be investigated. However, the behavior continued.

“I said, ‘Charles, I don’t want to call this racism at all. I want to call this wrong and right, not black and white.’ But it continued to keep happening and only to Abrianna and they continued to give the non-Black students, they continued to give their behavior a pass,” said Hudson. Finally, Hudson submitted a cease and desist order to the district.

In response, Martin addressed an email to Adrianna’s mother, Joanna Abercrombie, claiming the district was not obligated to talk to Hudson.

“We received the enclosed correspondence from Mr. Gerald Hudson on February 3, 2020. To our knowledge, Mr. Hudson is neither the parent nor legal guardian of your daughter, Abrianna Herrera,” read the letter. “Mr. Hudson’s allegations are unfounded and not supported by the facts. His letter appears to be another attempt to bully and intimidate Chowchilla Elementary employees.”

What Martin was referring to was California Education Code 49061 which states:

“Parent” means a natural parent, an adopted parent, or legal guardian. If the parents are divorced or legally separated, only a parent having legal custody of the pupil may challenge the content of a record pursuant to Section 49070, offer a written response to a record pursuant to Section 49072, or consent to release records to others pursuant to Section 49075. Either parent may grant consent if both parents have notified, in writing, the school or school district that an agreement has been made. If a pupil has attained the age of 18 years or is attending an institution of postsecondary education, the permission or consent required of, and the rights accorded to, the parents or guardian of the pupil shall thereafter only be required of, and accorded to, the pupil.

In another letter, Martin explained that Ms. Abercrombie must give written consent to Hudson to access his own daughter’s student records which…he’d already been doing for years. So, in 2020, they did what Martin suggested and submitted a written consent form. However, Hudson said he was still met with resistance and began to see this as racial bias at play.

“At one point [Martin] and I were on decent terms. We were on pretty good terms for these seven years. Then, we got on bad terms when my baby girl got into the fourth grade - when the issue of her being mistreated came about and could possibly be viewed as racism,” said Hudson.

The new superintendent, Douglas Collins, declined The Root’s request for comment but echoed the “biological father” issue as reason to decline the interview.



“In the situation which you are inquiring about, I can confirm that while we have offered to meet, and have worked vigilantly to confirm relationships, we have been unsuccessful,” said Collins. “I share this information because it will help you to understand the challenges that we are working with when it comes to sharing information. Specifically, in this case, I cannot confirm that you are receiving information from a person who has custodial rights.”