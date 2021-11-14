What do the lonely do at Christmas? Well if you’re ‘Trap Soul’ singer Bryson Tiller, you might just record a could-be Christmas classic. Earlier this week, Tiller took to the socials to announce his next project, ‘A Different Christmas.’

“Before we get into my next album, i wanted to share another special project i worked on for you guys,” he wrote via Instagram. “This one was really fun to make.” He continued, “Inspired by Bieber, Ariana, and by one of my loneliest holiday seasons ever.”

Bless his crooning heart.

In October, Tiller released another EP, ‘Killer Instinct 2:The Nightmare Before,’ mixtape featuring instrumentals from Normani, Chris Brown, and Outkast to name a few. The Halloween drop and forthcoming Christmas project are apparently intended to tide fans over while they wait for the artist’s next full studio album, ‘Serenity’ set to debut next year. ‘Serenity,’ which was teased at the beginning of 2021, is described as a genre-blending musical compilation.

“I recorded so much music for it that it ended up having to be a three-part album,” the ‘True to Self’ singer explained. “So I’m excited about that. That’s going to be something different that I’ve never done before. And with that, I plan on making an R&B album, a Hip Hop album, and a Pop album.”

‘A Different Christmas’ may also be providing some comfort to the Kentucky native who, despite his loneliness, seems to be a huge fan of the holidays.

On November 1st, Tiller shared on Twitter “ok it’s Nov. 1st now, time to hang stockings.”

They are hung, ok!

As reported by Vibe magazine, the EP will feature songs with inspiration numero uno, Justin Beiber, singer Kiana Lede, and his own daughter, Halo. Vibe also shares that this project is specifically for the singles among us. Whether single or taken, the streets say this may be one project worth the stream.

‘A Different Christmas’ is set to be released on November 19th.