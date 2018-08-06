It’s back-to-school season, but not all students have access to art programs especially under the current administration. Actor, singer and activist Bryan Terrell Clark wants to change that.

He currently stars as George Washington in the award-winning, hip-hop-influenced musical, Hamilton, and has co-created InDEFINED to help expose more young people in disenfranchised communities to theater training and the arts. The initiative is described as a “project to inspire and teach young people to use their voices to erase constrictive labels in our society.”



Watch the video above where Clark discusses InDEFINED and teaches one of his youth workshops in partnership with The Door and Broome Street Academy organizations.