Some dude from Britain is apparently coming to Washington, D.C., or calling the White House to apologize to the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, after some memos were leaked claiming that the Trump administration is “dysfunctional” and “inept.”

Here’s how the Hill explains it:

The memos from British Ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch, leaked over the weekend to a British newspaper, showed that he made disparaging remarks about President Trump in a series of official diplomatic cables dating back to 2017. Reuters reports that British trade minister Liam Fox said he will apologize on behalf of the British government in person to Ivanka Trump during his current visit to Washington. “I will be apologizing for the fact that either our civil service or elements of our political class have not lived up to the expectations that either we have or the United States has about their behavior, which in this particular case has lapsed in a most extraordinary and unacceptable way,” Fox said on BBC radio. He added that “malicious leaks” such as the one that exposed Darroch’s remarks “can actually lead to damage to that relationship, which can therefore affect our wider security interest.”

Darroch wrote in one memo: “We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept,” the Hill reports.

So here’s why I’m confused: Who the fuck is Ivanka Trump? No, really. Who is she that she needs to be apologized to specifically? Did the memos mention her? Was she called out by name? Is Britain having a hot girl summer and is embarrassed because “Ivanka Thee Stallion” called it and now they need to apologize to her? Also, who the fuck is Ivanka Trump?

I’m also confused as to why they are apologizing. I mean, I get it on an embarrassment level, but the best thing to do when these types of correspondence get out is to fall on the sword. Admit that it happened and that you can learn from it or some shit. But an apology after the fact is basically saying, “I meant what I said when I said it, I’m just sorry that you saw it.”

And I’m also confused because the sentiment expressed by Britain’s whomever is correct; the White House is “dysfunctional” and “inept” and the first person to tell you that would be the White House. In fact, Trump administration officials who won’t use their name have said as much when asked. Maybe it was the word choice that Britain is apologizing for as they could’ve easily gone with “clusterfuck” or “shitshow.”

The president, of course, saw an opportunity to pounce and took it because that’s what he does best. On Sunday, he told reporters that “we are not big fans of that man [Darroch] and he has not served the U.K. well, so I can understand and I can say things about him but I won’t bother,” according to the Hill.

Also, who is Ivanka Trump again?