My lords and ladies, I bring you the event of the season: The social debut of the Bridgerton Season 2 trailer.



Lady Whistledown herself made the announcement, tweeting “This author’s quill knows no loyalty, thus it is advised to guard one’s secrets with their life. Bridgerton Season 2 returns March 25, 2022. Only on Netflix.”

As we still mourn the absence of our beloved Duke of Hastings, as Regé-Jean Page will not return for Season 2, we welcome new heroines to the party. Entertainment Weekly reports that Season 2 will follow the exploits of Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey) as he looks for his ideal wife. This brings him into the orbit of the Sharma family, seeking to court Edwina (Charithra Chandran), but discovering that signature Bridgerton chemistry with Kate (Simone Ashley).

The trailer features Lady Whistledown letting everyone know she’s ready for even more drama as we see beautiful shots of society activities around the ton. The clip doesn’t give away much about what fans can expect. To be fair, a lot of what happens probably isn’t acceptable for a one minute teaser.

Following the breakout success of Bridgerton Season 1, the period romance from Shonda Rhimes became one of Netflix’s most successful series.

In a Season 2 preview with EW.com, Ashley discussed the couple’s complicated romance.

“She came with one goal: to take care of her sister,” says Ashley.”

While the show will definitely keep that same *cough* energy in Season 2, things may not be as awkward, with Ashley explaining Kate is more sexually confident than Daphne was.

“There’s always been a familiarity deep down with what Kate wants,” says Ashley. “That’s what I love about shows like Bridgerton…they might be touching on slightly taboo topics, but these characters know what they want.”

Bridgerton is based on the novels by Julia Quinn, and each season was always meant to follow a different sibling, however Page’s Duke was a big reason Season 1 was such a hit. It will be interesting to see if the show can once again catch lightning in a bottle without him.

Bridgerton Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix, with Season 2 premiering March 25.