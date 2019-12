Photo : Sarah Silbiger ( Getty Images )

The House of Representatives have voted 230-197 to impeach President Donald Trump on the grounds of Article 1-Abuse of Power and 229-198 on Article II-Obstruction of Congress, reports NBC News.

After eight hours of debate, including a rousing speech by Rep. Maxin e Waters (D-Calif.) the House finally came to a vote on Wednesday night. The articles of impeachment will now move to the Senate where the President will be tried.