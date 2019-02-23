Image: iStock

If Olympic organizers get their way, “Niggas in Paris” will take on an entirely new meaning. As they’ve formally submitted one of the five elements of hip-hop—breakdancing—as a new competition they’d like to introduce during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, according to NBC News.

It’s not exactly a secret that hip-hop has evolved into a global phenomenon, but I’m sure this surpasses even DJ Kool Herc’s wildest dreams.

While the International Olympic Committee won’t consider proposed games until after the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo have concluded, the fact that the proposal has made it this far speaks volumes to the level of respect that organizers have for the art form.

“It’s a victory for us,” said French breaker Mounir Biba. “Even if it goes no further, we’ll still have won.”

While many of us grew up breaking at block parties or embarrassing ourselves in the living room, competitive breakdancing is a bit different. Breakers battle as either individuals or teams in front of judges, and to the victor goes the spoils—or in this case, the gold medal.

But as to be expected, the thought of pop-locking for the gold has drawn detractors—which Biba ain’t trying to hear. “There’s simply no doubt about the athletic aspects of the discipline,” Biba clapped back.

However, a precedent of sorts has already been set, as breakdancing was among the sports featured during the 2018 Youth Olympics Games in Buenos Aires.

Other games proposed by Paris organizers include skateboarding, climbing, and surfing, while chess, billiards, squash, and karate didn’t make the cut. But breakdancing enthusiasts will keep their fingers crossed in hopes that breaking on the biggest stage in the word—both literally and figuratively—will introduce younger fans to the art form.

“We are pleased to see that Paris 2024′s proposal for new sports to the Olympic programme is very much in line with the reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020, which is striving to make the Olympic programme gender-balanced, more youth-focused and more urban,” the IOC said in a statement.

Time to break out the cardboard.