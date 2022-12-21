Just days after The Masked Singer and Wild’n Out host Nick Cannon shared his feelings of guilt over not being as present of a father as he’d hoped to his 11 children, one of the mothers he’s fathered a child with is speaking out.



Bre Tiesi, who shares 5-month-old Legendary Love, took the time out to praise Cannon for his efforts as a dad and said as much on Instagram on Monday . While posting Christmas photos of the three of them together, Tiesi captioned: “Creating memories with my Cannon boys all season long! Legendary didn’t even bat an eye at Santa! He did love daddy burying him in the beans!. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

After one user pointed out how Cannon appears to always “show up” for his children in the comments, Tiesi reposted the message in a since-deleted Instagram story post and added: “THIS! Nick always shows up. Always present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person! We love u!”

Advertisement

As previously reported by The Root, Cannon is expecting his 12th child with Alyssa Scott. They previously welcomed a baby boy, Zen, into the world in June of 2021, but sadly the child passed away due to a rare form of brain cancer five months later. During a recent interview on Paramount+’s Checkup with Dr. Agus, he reflected on the loss of his child and the sadness he feels about not being able to be there for his children in the capacity he wants to be .

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” he said. “One ‘cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”

Here’s hoping that the birth of his 12th child will cause him to re-evaluate how to maneuver so that he be the father he’s always wanted to be.