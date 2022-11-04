BR, financial director at well-known LA event planning company Rock Paper Details Events (and granddaughter of the legendary Ray Charles, thank you), and entrepreneur/real estate investor WackStar just shared the details of their gorgeous California wedding in the latest issue of Brides.



The category was modern romance for the nuptials, which took place at a cliffside villa in Fallbrook, California. “We loved the view and how intimate and beautiful it was,” BR told Brides in the interview.



The finance executive, who met her now-husband at a Los Angeles video shoot in 2004, had the best team in place to make sure the event was a success. Her mother, Duana, is the owner of Rock Paper Details Events. And her sister, Erin, is the company’s in-house florist.

Everything was meticulously planned, including the black and white decor and the bride’s bouquet of all-white tulips and lisianthus. The planners drew inspiration from Jay-Z and Beyonce’s “‘03 Bonnie and Clyde” lyric, “Down to ride ‘til the very end.”

BR stunned in an off-the-shoulder Cocomelody gown and Jimmy Choo shoes. “I totally felt like a princess!” she said. And the groom channeled old Hollywood glamour, rocking a pair of Christian Louboutin’s and a custom tuxedo created by the same tailor who once designed Ray Charles’ performance tuxedos.



“We were also lucky enough to incorporate my grandfather Ray Charles’ postage stamp on our invitation envelopes,” BR says, “A nice personal addition.

The intimate ceremony included 100 guests, who enjoyed soul food and signature cocktails made with Black-owned alcohol brands. “It was extremely important to us to highlight luxury BIPOC vendors,” BR told Brides. “I wanted to bring those vendors in any area that I could.”

After the “I Dos,” guests were entertained by performances from Soulja Boy and Shad Moss “Bow Wow,” who also served as the best man.

Even the couple’s daughter, Gia played her part. The toddler rolled down the aisle in a custom remote-controlled car bumping “Baby Shark” along the way. “Truly one of our favorite moments!” BR said.