Photo: AP

Cory Booker’s coffers need more folks to start coughing up some coins.

And fast.

On Saturday, the Democratic presidential candidate hopeful’s campaign sent out a memo asking his supporters to raise $1.7 million by Sept. 30 or else…it could be light’s out for Brick City’s beloved golden boy.

Advertisement

In a Medium post titled “Now of Never: Radical Transparency about the Next 10 Days of This Race,” campaign manager Addisu Demissie started off a well-spun spiel about how the former Mayor of Newark “decided to run for president because he believes that the only way to beat Donald Trump and heal our country is to bring people together—and he’s the best person to do that.”

And then came a little shade.

“He’s never been in this to raise his profile or to sell books,” the memo continued about the junior U.S. Senator repping New Jersey who has unexpectedly been romantically linked to Luke Cage actress Rosario Dawson during his run for president (and Booker has a book on the shelf, too.)

“He is in it to win it,” the memo continued.



Booker is the only black man among 11 candidates vying for the official nomination from the Democratic Party to do battle with The Bulge in next year’s presidential election.



Advertisement

And he needs more financial support.



While Booker has qualified for the fourth round of Democratic debates in October and does plan to attend CNN’s Oct. 8 town hall on LGBTQ+ issues, as well as MSNBC’s Oct. 2 town hall on gun safety, he needs a milly point seven “to be in a position to build the organization necessary to continue competing for the nomination.”



Advertisement

“Without a fundraising surge to close out this quarter, we do not see a legitimate long-term path forward,” Demissie continued.



According to the Chicago-based political data aggregator Real Clear Politics, Booker’s campaign has struggled nationally, averaging just under 3 percent support in the polls.

Advertisement

“Voting might not begin until February, but the choices that Democrats will have then are being determined right now, and Cory needs your help today,” Demissie concluded, after issuing this dire call to action: “This is the moment to act. If you wait, it will be too late.”