Body of Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found on Venice Beach After He'd Gone Missing During a Swim

On Wednesday, the body of former WWE star Shad Gaspard was found on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, Calif. He was 39.



KTLA 5 reports that officers were tipped off about a body that had washed ashore at approximately 1:30 a.m. and after the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office was able to identify it as Gaspard, next of kin were notified.

Gaspard was last seen on Sunday at approximately 3:40 p.m. while swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh, at Venice Beach, when a lifeguard noticed that “a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The lifeguard then attempted to rescue both Gaspard and his son, but the former WWE star was adamant that his son took priority.

“He was going to try to rescue both,” Chief Ken Haskett told NBC News. “But the father, in his last few words, said, ‘Save my son.’”

In a statement on Wednesday, the WWE remembered Gaspard as a “multitalented individual” and extended its condolences to his family, friends and fans.

After achieving success in the ring as one half of the WWE tag team Cryme Tyme, Gaspard left wrestling behind in 2010 and went on to pursue some of his other passions, such as writing graphic novels and landing acting roles in both film and television.

Gaspard is survived by his wife, Siliana, and his son, Aryeh.