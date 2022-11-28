We all have an acquaintance of the opposite sex, who we’ve managed to stay in the friend zone throughout our relationship. They know you better than most of your significant others and have been there through countless breakups and makeups to help you pick up the pieces. But what happens when you are married and that friend is still in your life? Maybe a more importantly question is what happens if the “friend” turns into something more?



That’s exactly why Blair Underwood’s love life has had social media buzzing for the past week. Last week, the actor posted a photo on Instagram with his new fiancée, Josie Hart, making their first appearance together on the red carpet. The photo’s caption read in part, “She’s had my back since before I even became an actor. When a 41-year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins!”

Advertisement

That all sounds great, except for the fact that the announcement comes just over a year after the L.A. Law and Sex and the City alum split from his wife Desiree DaCosta after 27 years of marriage. Underwood and DaCosta have three children together.

But while most of the comments on his photo were supportive, I’m sure you can already guess that a few people weren’t so happy about the news. And weren’t shy about letting Underwood know, including one person who posted, “Bet your Wife was blindsided by this Bullshxt.”

G/O Media may get a commission 24% off Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop They call it, "the one dock to rule them all"

he vacuum’s sensors have obstacle avoidance technology in daylight and in darkness, and on the app, you can choose rooms to avoid completely. Buy for $1060 at Amazon Advertisement

The talk spilled over to Twitter, where people landed on all sides of the issue. Some were quick to accuse the actor of cheating on his now ex-wife.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “Blair Underwood was cheating on that lady for 27 years with his friend of 41 years. You know the gaslighting in that relationship was nasssssssty.”

Others found themselves able to relate to Underwood’s situation. One user tweeted, “This Blair Underwood story is making me crack up bc I know for a fact at least one or two of my exes was side-eyeing me for marrying the girl best friend I told them not to worry about.”

Advertisement

And still, others stood up for the actor and his new bride-to-be. Because after all, we don’t know much about her. One user tweeted, “I hate this narrative surrounding Blair Underwood’s fiance. The idea that she was biding her time, just to swoop in like she didn’t have shit else going on in life...we don’t know her. Reducing a decades-long friendship to her being a side-piece is disrespectful.”

Advertisement

We may never know the real story behind Underwood’s relationship with his new boo. But I’ll tell you one thing, I’m looking at all of my husband’s female friends a lot differently now.