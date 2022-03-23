The Black Future Co-op Fund, the first philanthropy led by Black women in Washington state, announced they will disperse $1.05 million in grants to 21 Black woman-led organizations, reported The Seattle Medium. These “We See You” grants are the Fund’s way of honoring and investing in the Black women who have dedicated their work toward serving the Black community.



The Black Future Co-op Fund will give each organization $50,000 in unrestricted funds, intended to give them proper access to the resources they need without unnecessary barriers, reported Seattle Medium. The chosen organizations include Wonder of Women, Agape House and Lavender Rights Project.

From The Seattle Medium:

“The ‘We See You’ grants illustrate our confidence in women who lead, but often do not receive adequate support to do the excellent work they envision for our communities,” says Andrea Caupain Sanderson, Fund architect and CEO of Byrd Barr Place. “This is about helping our people and organizations across the state be self-determined, to own our own stories, to reframe the narratives about us.” For generations, Black-led organizations have been systematically under-resourced. Only 1.8% of traditional philanthropic dollars go to Black-led organizations.

The Black Future Co-op Fund launched in June of 2020, during a time many Black people turned their focus inward on how to better support our community. The Fund was founded on that very idea: Black people know best what their communities need, reported Seattle Medium. Their mission is to empower Black-led solutions that “ignite Black generational wealth, health and well-being,” per their website.

“Black women have long been at the forefront of our collective liberation — strategizing, organizing, leading, and caring for our communities. With these grants, the Black Future Co-op Fund recognizes Black women who are champions and vital shapers of Black self-determination,” said Fund architect and State Senator T’wina Nobles via Seattle Medium.