Black Woman Repeatedly Called N-Word and ‘Ape’ by Racist White Woman in NYC

Black people in America expect racism. We expect it like white women expect the police to be their personal “Black people I find annoying” exterminators. But that doesn’t change the blend of shock, rage and sadness that unsuspecting Black folk feel when we’re randomly met with racist encounters while we’re just out here trying to mind our own business. In New York City, a Black graduate student ran into a Karen of the Ku Klux variety who flew into a racist tirade because she was apparently appalled by a Black person committing the egregious offense of…*checks notes*...existing.

NBC News reports that Kathryn Graves, a student at Yale University, was just walking down a New York City street when Ku Klux Karen came out of nowhere to verbally attack her by repeatedly calling her a “nigger” and an “ape” while also spewing some garbled nonsense about Obama. Graves recorded the incident and uploaded the footage to her Facebook page. She posted a separate status saying Facebook removed the post with the video, but, according to NBC, the original post was captioned, “So this just happened to me...in NYC of all places...for context I was walking down the street with my headphones in and a BLM shirt on, and didn’t even realize she was yelling at me until I stopped my music. I silently recorded up to the very end.”



Facebook may have removed the video, but the internet never forgets.



“What’s the matter, you got time to do your fucking pink ass fucking hair, you nigger Obama fucking ape,” the unidentified woman can be heard saying while making ape noises and clutching a case of Natural Ice beer—a beer that tastes like cheap oppression so it’s fitting that would be her beverage of choice.

Apparently, the Black Lives Matter shirt Graves was wearing is what set Segregation Susan off.



Graves told NBC that she was walking to her partner’s apartment when she was approached by Hang’ em All Helen.



“I have never experienced something that was that belligerent and blatant,” Graves said. “My mindset was ‘Keep recording and brace yourself in case she gets violent.’”



At the end of the video, Graves can be heard singing the new negro spiritual, “You Bout to Lose Your Job” to “White Lives Matter” Wendy as she walked away.



Hopefully, the bigot is identified soon and that song becomes her reality.

