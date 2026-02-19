Black Twitter is Conflicted About This Black Grandmother Praising Trump at a BHM Celebration

(L/R) US President Donald Trump looks on as Forlesia Cook, whose grandson was murdered in Washington, DC, in 2017, speaks during a Black History Month event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 18, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

A grieving grandmother took center stage at President Donald Trump’s Black History Month celebration after sharing emotional testimony and praising Trump. But while Forlesia Cook’s now-viral speech about her deceased grandson is winning over sympathies from some Black folks, others online cannot forgive her considering the president’s attempts to dismantle Black history.

“Grandma was grieving and he took advantage- but she’ll learn the hard way – age is no excuse for ignorance,” @crichtonerin commented on Instagram.

Cook’s 22-year-old grandson, Marty William McMillan Jr., was shot and killed in 2017. According to an online memorial, his body was found six months later. The grieving woman shared his story during the White House event while praising Trump’s tough stance on crime.

“Thank God for this president…He allowed his people to come to my house and interview me to talk about the murder of my grandson,” she said. “It seemed like nobody cared… nobody heard me—Democrats, get mad at me—until this Republican sent his people out there.”

U.S. Senate candidate Markus Batchelor chucked Cook’s allegiance to the president as a failure from Black leadership. “This is what happens when Black leaders don’t go see about our people — their discontent and pain gets exploited by people who couldn’t give a damn, but simply made the time,” he wrote.

@peacefuljourney said on Instagram, “Pain will make you say strange things. Meanwhile your history is being erased.”

We previously told you the Trump administration is responsible for ending diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), wiping Black history figures from federal websites, firing thousands of Black government workers and posting racist videos targeting the Obamas. Still, Cook told the crowd Trump is not a racist.

“I love him. I don’t want to hear nothing you got to say about that racist stuff,” she added. Expectedly, many Black people did not agree with her.

Still, Cook received high praise from Trump-supporting Black folks who sympathized with the grieving grandmother. “Go Grandma!! You tell them,” @wdews90 tweeted.

