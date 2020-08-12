Black Twitter Erupts After Deion Sanders Sells His Soul to Barstool Sports: 'He's Trading His Morals For a Check'

Photo : Rob Carr ( Getty Images )

In being outspoken for a living, I make it a point to come from a place of logic and understanding when I broach certain topics in front of millions of people on a weekly basis. Whether it’s a podcast, a television or radio segment, or my writing, I really, really, really try to do my research beforehand so I don’t sound like a fucking buffoon while exploring relevant issues that impact the Black community.

But, bruh...WHAT IN THE FUCK IS DEION SANDERS DOING?

Days removed from inexplicably berating NFL players for opting out of the upcoming season over COVID-19 concerns, the worst tackler in the history of professional sports has announced that he’s leaving the NFL Network to join the unruly frat house known as Barstool Sports.

For those unfamiliar with Barstool Sports’ unique brand of racial insensitivity and obnoxious behavior, Prime Time’s defection is like our very own Senior Editor Stephen A. Crockett Jr. dipping from The Root to go join Fox News as a Hannity correspondent. It’s like spotting Joy Reid in one of Mike Gundy’s One America News Network hoodies. It’s like Joe Biden opting to say something sensical about Black people.

In the laundry list of abysmal ideas, this is up there with touching a Black woman’s hair, the Spice Girls going solo and trying me instead of Jesus (cause I throw hands). Clearly, the 53-year-old NFL Hall of Famer can’t be in his right mind thinking this was a good idea, but that didn’t stop him from trying to convince us otherwise Wednesday morning on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take.



“I haven’t had this platform to give you all this stuff I’ve got in my head!” he said. “Good lord! I gotta get it out!”

Ummm, ok.



As part of his blood pact with Beelzebub, Larry Brown Sports reports that Sanders will host his own podcast, 21st and Prime, join Pardon My Take as a weekly guest on Sundays and contribute yet-to-be-determined video content that will likely involve beer pong and crushing cans of Miller Lite on his forehead.



Jesus wept.



Not that Prime’s boss, Dave Portnoy, cares because when he’s not preoccupied with founding problematic entertainment companies like Barstool Sports, he’s either deeming himself “uncancellable”—like he did after videos of him hurling racial slurs surfaced online in July—or recruiting clown-ass niggas like Willie Colon and Brandon Newman to shuck and jive for Massa.



And as you can already suspect, Black Twitter ain’t feeling this move in the least.

I hate it here.

Wake me up when COVID-19 and this nightmare are both over.