Black TikTokers Are Not Happy With The App’s New Management

If you’ve been feeling like TikTok just ain’t the same lately, you’re not alone. Since the announcement of a new TikTok-U.S. joint venture, led by President Donald Trump-approved investors like Oracle (which just so happens to be led by one of Trump’s pals, Larry Ellison), faithful users of the app have been posting about glitches within the app, including slow loading content, losing views on posts and “For You” pages that aren’t for them.

The folks at TikTok blame the problems on a power outage at Oracle which led to “major infrastructure issue.” In a Jan. 27 statement, the company said it made “significant progress” in getting the app back on its feet, but added the caveat that users “may still have some technical issues, including when posting new content.”

But some users are calling BS on TikTok’s explanation, alleging the glitches were an attempt to censor certain content, including anything that criticizes President Trump or ICE.

TikToker @victoriasbooknook posted about her “messed up” For You page that, since the Oracle takeover, has mysteriously replaced the content she loves with random pro-Trump posts.

“My videos, when I scroll, they glitch out and then they’ll replace the video that I was originally going to watch with something that’s MAGA related,” she said. “I’ve also seen so many pro-Trump videos that I have never seen before. I’m obviously not a supporter of him at all.”

Commenters agreed, adding that they are seeing less of their preferences and more ads.

“It’s a mess. It’s like it factory reset and remembers zero of my preferences,” wrote someone.

Content creators, like @theshorttstuf, who has more that 8,000 followers are also sharing their issues with the app, complaining that their posts aren’t getting the kind of attention they’re used to.

“One of my videos sat at zero views for like nine hours,” she said. “I’m looking around like, ‘New management, did you break the app?’ Like what is this even?”

Commenters confirmed the problem, with some saying they haven’t been able to post at all.

“My videos are not uploading or allowing me to use many sounds,” wrote one person.

But TikToker @_tasharenee is cautioning creators against deleting their content.

“We are not deleting videos. That’s a huge no-no,” she said in a Jan. 27 post. “Right now, TikTok is lagging. It’s not a punishment.

@_tasharenee If your TikTok is glitching today with zero views, delayed analytics, or broken lives, this is exactly what to do and what NOT to do. January 2026 TikTok glitches are common, but reacting wrong can hurt your reach.

She went on to advise creators to take advantage of the fact that fewer people are posting out of fear.

“Less people posting equals more room for your content to move,” she said. “And if you decided to take a break, Baby, that was not a smart idea.”

While the new ownership sorts out all of the glitches, we just want to know when our cat videos are going to show up on our “For You” page again.