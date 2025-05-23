Black TikTok Just Saw Designer Steve Madden's Face for the First Time, and Their Reactions Are Hilarious

If there’s one thing designer Steve Madden knows how to do, it’s work a platform! Whether it be a platform shoe or making a special appearance on fashion podcast, Madden proves exactly why he’s been successful in the fashion industry for so long.

Biggie and Diddy's Strange Friendship: Revisiting the Most Defining Moments CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Biggie and Diddy's Strange Friendship: Revisiting the Most Defining Moments

Biggie and Diddy's Strange Friendship: Revisiting the Most Defining Moments CC Share Subtitles Off

English Biggie and Diddy's Strange Friendship: Revisiting the Most Defining Moments

After clips from his interview went viral, longtime fans of the Madden brand are finally getting a look at the face behind the shoe.

Advertisement

The 67-year-old joined “The Cutting Room Floor” podcast for a deep dive into his brand and his life story. Although many folks were shocked at Madden revealing his time in prison or comparing his brand’s “dupes” to The Beatles copying Black music, what caught many Black folks off guard is how the fashion designer looked.

Advertisement

“I don’t know what I was expecting Steve Madden to look like, but after seeing these interviews, it wasn’t that,” @boujeebrownskin said on TikTok. “Now, I fully understand why he’s been able to get away with knocking off people’s shows for years. Everybody’s scared of him!”

Advertisement

@blaqueword joked Madden “look[s] like he is very comfortable on a MLK BLVD. Like his family been in that neighborhood since it was Irish only. One user, @cb89_, even called him “The Suge Knight of shoe design.”

Advertisement

It’s not that Madden hides his face from the world. In fact, he has made several red carpet appearances over the years, but after the designer went to prison for money laundering in 2002, he took a step back from the spotlight.

Advertisement

The designer spoke about his time in prison on “The Cutting Room Floor.” He said, “I spent a lot of time with young African Americans in prison.” Madden continued that his experience was “awful,” adding the food and not being in contact with loved ones were among the worst parts. It wasn’t all bad, however, as Madden explained he made quite a few friends in prison. And even has some of them working for him today.

The designer acknowledged his dedication to making cheaper “dupes” of the hottest fashion styles plus the two and a half years behind bars gives him some “street cred” within the Black community. On TikTok, many Black folks said they’ll continue to support his brand just because Madden seems like a cool guy.

Advertisement

“He seems like the type of person I would want to hand around,” @sethobriengreen said. “His appreciation for Black people— it seems genuine in my book.” @miss_laurendo youneedthat27 commented, “HOW POWERFUL IS IT FOR ONE RACE TO INFLUENCE A DESIGNER STEVE IS HIM.”

Advertisement

Other folks like @lanaladonna called Madden’s interview “the best PR that Steve Madden could’ve did!” It looks like the designer won back the hearts of many Black consumers after his podcast appearance. If only he could make his shoes a little more comfortable...