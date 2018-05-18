Screenshot: Moe the Monster

A black actor has sued an adult film director for allowing a white actress to use the n-word during a film shoot.

A lot of our readers might not be aware of this, but I just learned that there are movies that show people in varying stages of undress having intimate relations with each other. Because of my pure, wholesome character, I have never heard of such a thing, but I checked Wikipedia and discovered that this is apparently a thing now.

And, according to the New York Daily News, Maurice McKnight, whose porn name is Moe the Monster, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court claiming that director James Joseph Camp tried to get preapproval for use of the racial slur during the shoot last July.

Again, I am unfamiliar with this genre of film, but Mr. Monster is apparently a big deal because he was referred to as a porn “star.” He’s probably the Denzel Washington of this subsection of cinema that I had no idea existed and definitely have not watched.

The director told Moe that the porn starlet Deborah Hinkle, whose porn name is Ryan Conner, agreed to call Moe “nigger” during the filming of a scene. (My investigation revealed that Hinkle/Conner is also a huge celebrity in this industry because they call her a “star,” too. )

Wow. This movie must have been a big deal because it had two “stars” in the leading world. I hope it doesn’t overtake Black Panther’s box-office numbers, although, with two huge lead actors, I’m sure I’ll hear about it during Oscar season.

When Moe objected to the use of the n-word, the director approached him again during a break in filming. “For a second time, McKnight informed Camp that he did not consent to the use of the racial slur,” the lawsuit reads.

But during the cinematic masterpiece’s money shot, according to a transcript from the movie I absolutely didn’t Google for journalistic purposes, Debbie (Hinkle/Conner) can be heard screaming, “Give me that nigger load. Give me all that nigger cum.”

(Sidenote: The “money shot” is the part of the movie that shows ... You know what? I don’t think I will explain this term. Just know that my research indicates that it is not a reference to money, although—depending on the actor’s hydration—there are varying amounts of shooting involved.)

“I just felt violated and betrayed,” explained McKnight. “I’ve shot over 50 scenes for this company. For a long time, I was one of their top guys. And I’m always publicly talking about racism. For them to even ask me was an insult, then to do it against my will, it hurts. It feels like it was a setup.”

McKnight says the production company promised to edit out the n-word, but left it in the final version of the film. And this wasn’t just in the director’s cut on Blu-ray. The nigger-screaming money shot was included in the regular version that I assume is available on Netflix and Amazon. (Again, I don’t know about these things.)

McKnight’s lawsuit seeks compensation for lost wages, emotional distress and embarrassment, citing a “hostile and racially abusive” work environment.

The strength of Moe the Moster has been stripped away.