Black Music Month Means Studio Sessions at The Root

June is almost here—that means sunny skies, warm weather and black music, of course!

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For Black Music Month, The Root and McDonald’s will honor and celebrate the music (and musicians) of the African Diaspora with Studio Sessions at The Root. This video series will feature contemporary artists from a gamut of genres: global, hip-hop, soul—we’ve got you covered. And each in-studio performance will be paired with an artist interview and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

This year we’ve got Dreamville-Interscope performing artist Bas, East African retro-pop group Alsarah and the Nubatones, indie artist Abiah, and up-and-coming crooner Lance Drummonds. But there’s more. We promise that a few surprises are coming.

Stay tuned; the first episode drops June 1!