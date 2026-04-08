A Detailed Timeline of Rapper Offset’s Most Controversial Moments

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 21: Offset performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)

There’s no denying the talent that former Migos rapper Offset has– in fact, debates on if he was “the Beyoncé of the group” continue to flood the internet. But after Set was reportedly shot following a gambling dispute in Florida, it’s time we have a serious conversation about his troubled past.

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Since exploding onto the Atlanta rap scene as Migos– with members Quavo and Takeoff– Offset’s legacy in rap has been solidified. Still, a series of legal troubles, rumors and devastating tragedies seem to continue to follow the rapper, years after Takeoff’s untimely death. As the world breathes a sigh of relief that Offset is alive and recovering, we’re diving deep into Offset’s drama, including a shocking divorce and series of beefs that almost claimed his life.

Migos Forms

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 12: Migos attend BET’s “106 & Party” at BET Studios on December 12, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Migos’ rise to the top was years in the making. Originally formed in 2008, Atlanta rappers Quavo, Takeoff and Offset started out with the name “Polo Club.” They basically grew up together. Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle, and Offset is Quavo’s cousin. Eventually, the trio decided on “Migos” as their rap debut name, and the rest was history.

2014: Fan Gets Jumped by Migos

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Kirshnik ‘Takeoff’ Ball, Kiari “Offset”? Cephus and Quavious “Quavo”? Marshall of Migos attend Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2014 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 30, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Power 105.1)

In the rap game, snatching someone’s chain is seen as the ultimate sign of disrespect. So you can imagine what happened in 2014 when a fan at a Migos concert allegedly tried to snatch a chain from a member of the group.

Spoiler alert: he was jumped by Migos’ entourage, according to XXL. This wouldn’t be the last time a fan interaction would take a dangerous turn.

2014: Offset Jumps into a Crowd

Every few years, a viral video of Offset jumping into a crowd during a Migos concert makes its rounds online. For those who have never seen the clip or those with foggy memories, here’s what went down:

The Atlanta trio was on stage during a show in Springfield, Mass., in October 2014. Offset, who was standing on the far end of both Migos members, could be seen staring intensely into the crowd. Then, the rapper leaped off the stage, possibly targeting someone he previously had beef with– this remains unclear. But one punch from Offset quickly sparked a brawl involving the entire Migos entourage. Expectedly, the rest of the show was canceled.

2015: Offset Arrested as Migos’ Record Does Numbers

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 27: (L-R) Rappers Quavo, Takeoff and Offset of Migos attend day 1 of the Radio Broadcast Center during the BET Awards ’14 on June 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)

In April 2015, Offset, alongside Migos members Quavo and Takeoff, was arrested on drug and gun charges following a performance at Georgia Southern University, Rolling Stone reported. Takeoff and Quavo were quickly released on bond. But in the case of Offset, his criminal record kept him locked up for months.

During this time, Migos notably dropped their first studio album, “Young Rich Nation,” on which Offset repeatedly referenced his time in jail on tracks like “Dab Daddy.” As Migos grew as a household name, folks hardly noticed that Offset was incarcerated for most of the year.

2015: Inciting a Prison Riot

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 3: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Members of The Group Migos, Takeoff, Offset and Quavo attend The Official Concert After Party Hosted By Chris Brown at Gold Room on May 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Prince Williams/Wireimage)

While in custody, Offset was also charged with battery and inciting a riot following a fight with another inmate. He was released in December 2015 after taking a plea deal, according to reports.

2017: Offset “Proposes” to Cardi On Stage

On Oct. 27, the internet exploded when Offset proposed to New York rapper Cardi B during a Power 99 Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. But little did we all know that they were already married. Cardi tweeted about the surprise “proposal” the following year.

“I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of,” she said. “When he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!”

2018: Offset, Cardi B Hit With Cheating Rumors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 28: Cardi B and Offset attend Nebula on December 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

At the very beginning of 2018, rumors began swirling about an alleged sex tape made by Offset and another woman. Cardi decided to stick beside her man, E! News reported, but this wasn’t the first, and it wouldn’t be the last time Offset would face public scrutiny for allegedly stepping out on his marriage.

2018: Offset Is Arrested

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 15: Offset performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

In July 2018, Offset was arrested once again on felony gun and marijuana charges. He was released on bail, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

2019: Police Issue Warrant for Arrest

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 28: Rapper Offset attends Offset Visits The Ferrari And BT Show On 96.1 The Beat on August 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

While still dealing with the fallout of 2018 cheating rumors, Set found himself in trouble with the police again, after he was charged with second-degree criminal damage to property in 2019. Video footage from a fan trying to take a selfie with him shows Offset hitting the fan’s phone, which allegedly cracked as a result, according to Herald Mail Media.

2019: Beef With Chris Brown Escalates

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 28: Singer Chris Brown performs on stage at The Big Show at Little Caesars Arena on December 28, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Despite Chris Brown having records with Migos, their relationship took a turn after Quavo began dating Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran, in 2017. This eventually led to a brawl between Migos and Brown’s entourage at that year’s BET Awards.

In 2019, however, Brown and Offset’s back and forth on social media took a scary turn after the singer posted a meme of 21 Savage during his immigration case. “Memes ain’t funny lame,” Offset responded. This led to a social media exchange, and Brown even sent his address so the Atlanta rapper could pull up to fight.

Offset later admitted the beef shouldn’t have gone that far. “I shouldn’t have even did that,” he said during an interview with Hot97. “I don’t let people reel me up because I’m really– whatever message you trying to put, I’ve done it for real.

2022: Migos Break Up

In 2022, the group reportedly broke up after rumors that Quavo’s ex-girlfriend Saweetie had reportedly slept with Offset hit the web. While no member has ever explicitly confirmed the rumors, by the start of 2023, it was clear that Offset had broken away. He went on to release several solo projects. Meanwhile, Quavo and Takeoff formed their own duo, Unc & Phew.

2022: Takeoff Is Shot

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – UNSPECIFIED: (L-R) In this image released on September 18, Offset and Takeoff of Migos perform onstage for the 10th Anniversary of the iHeartRadio Music Festival streaming on CWTV.com and The CW App on September 18 & 19 and broadcast on The CW Network on September 27 & 28. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

On Nov. 1, Migos suffered a great loss when member Takeoff was fatally shot during a gambling dispute in Houston. Quavo was with Takeoff at the time of his death. His now-ex wife, Cardi B, later revealed that Offset was screaming, throwing things and throwing up after the tragic news broke.

“Dear Take, doesn’t feel real posting you like this…. This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice,” Offset wrote on Instagram.

2026: Offset Is Shot

NORCROSS, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 20: Rapper Offset speaks onstage during his 4th Annual Toys 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity event on December 20, 2025 in Norcross, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Offset was shot outside of a Florida casino and is in stable condition, as we previously reported. The April 6 shooting came right after Set got into a fight with fellow rapper Lil Tjay. According to TMZ, Tjay has since been arrested, although his lawyers insist his beef with Offset had nothing to do with him being shot.

