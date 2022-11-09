As the exit polls from the 2022 midterm elections continue to circulate, Black folks once again proved to be crucial blocks for the Democratic party. Black people accounted for 11% of voters—86% of whom voted blue. However, over the last several months, there was significant talk of how the absence of Black male support could lead to a Republican takeover.



In a second attempt to become the first Black woman governor in the country, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams insisted throughout her campaign that the Black male vote would be imperative to her victory (she conceded last night to Republican governor Brian Kemp). During a campaign stop in August, she infamously stated: “If Black men vote for me, I’ll win Georgia.”

However, Black men did vote for her in overwhelming numbers. Black people made up 28% of voters in the Georgia, which was comprised of 17% women and 11% men. Of that 11%, 84% voted for Abrams. Her loss wasn’t a result of Black men not showing up—it was because white people voted for her adversary.

Advertisement

Interestingly enough, despite the likelihood of Kemp doing further damage to women’s reproductive rights, white women supported him at the polls in startlingly large numbers. Black men also significantly championed Georgia senate candidate Raphael Warnock and not his Republican opponent Herschel Walker.

The narrative that Black men don’t vote has been a pervasive one for years. We saw it during the 2016 election in which Trump was victorious (white women were instrumental in securing his win). We saw it when Andrew Gillum narrowly lost his Florida governorship to Ron DeSantis back in 2018. And unfortunately, we will continue to see it in upcoming elections.

G/O Media may get a commission low-waste beauty The Earthling Co. Beauty for the planet

If the beauty fan in your life is eco-friendly—take a gander at the Earthling Co.’s delightful, giftable options. Buy at The Earthling Co. Advertisement

At the core of this myth lies the discomfort of white folks. It’s easier to point the finger at Black men and not interrogate the amount of racist white people desperate to cling to oppressive, political systems even if it’s to their detriment. That level of honesty will force the infrastructure of American politics to shatter in hopes of building something newer and fairer.

The Democratic party relies heavily on the work, passion and dedication of Black people. To exclude Black men from their contributions to it is factually inaccurate and just plain wrong.