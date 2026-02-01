Black Internet Responds to Boxer Getting His Toupee Literally Knocked Off During Match

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 31: Jarrell Miller reacts to his toupee falling off in a heavyweight bout against Kingsley Ibeh during the Ring 6 fight at Madison Square Garden on January 31, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

A very memorable moment occurred during a recent boxing match at Madison Square Garden in New York, Saturday, Jan. 31, not for the fight or the victory, but because the boxer got his “wig split” in the ring. While fighting Kingsley Ibeh in a heavyweight match on the undercard of the Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson fight, Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller’s toupee was literally exposed after being punched by his opponent.

After returning from a brief hiatus, Miller, who has not fought since August 2024, made a comeback that will be talked about for some time and was definitely trending on social media. He did score a split-decision victory, but probably had not planned on having two splits on the night!

During the second round, after Ibeh connected to his head several times, the adhesive that kept his hairpiece in place was apparently knocked out when Miller was struck in the ring. The punch did not look particularly forceful on camera, but it was enough to separate the toupee from the scalp.

Ibeh appeared just as surprised as the boxing fans tuning in to the contest. As the hair did several back flips, it survived the round. But when Miller headed back to his corner and took a seat, realizing that we had found out his secret, he stood up, shrugged to the crowd, snatched the toupee from his head, and threw it in the crowd.

At that point, what could he do but have fun in the moment!

Miller — who is likely not known to many outside of boxing — made sure to take advantage of the attention by posting a funny video to his Instagram page on Feb. 1. He is seen driving a top-down convertible, smiling at the camera, still wearing his boxing gear, his bald head surrounded by his hair on both sides. He then speeds off into the sunset!

It’s nothing but snow and ice in New York, yet the scene shows no sign of the cold or snow, so it may be an A.I.-generated video. Either way, it shows off Miller’s humor!

“Hair today gONe tomorrow lmfao 😂

“Year and half off that’s a lot of ring rust

But we got the win 🥇 thank GOD”

People were definitely commenting on the mishap and its aftermath.

One fan wrote, “Stay ahead of the curve. Genius! 🤣🤣🤣”

Someone else commented, “😂😂😂😂😂😂 it was a high top fade then turned to a Gumby I said wait a min”

Another, acknowledging his win, wrote, “Hats off to you, Champ! You won by a hair.”

Miller improved to 27-1-2 and gained many fans in the process!