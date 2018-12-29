Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Letitia Wright did the damn thing this year.

Whether it was stealing scenes with her acerbic wit as Shuri in Black Panther, popping up as the evocatively named Jules Skateboarder in The Commuter, portraying the rebellious Reb in Ready Player One, or giving Thanos the business in Avengers: Infinity War, this was unquestionably a breakout year for the Guyanese-born actress.

So much so that Fandango crowned her their Highest Box Office Earning Actor of 2018. Yes, more than her Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, and even more than perennial box office juggernaut Samuel L. Jackson.

The list—according to Complex—was complied based upon domestic box office earnings, which Wright took the crown with a cool $1.55 billion in revenue.

And for those demanding receipts, there’s Black Panther ($700,059,566), Avengers: Infinity War ($678,815,482), Ready Player One ($137,690,172), and The Commuter (36,343,858).

Which of course, led to Twitter telling the powers that be to run her check:

Which Wright jokingly agreed with:

“Dope, dope,” she tweeted. “Just deposit that amount into my bank account.”

Next on her plate is the much-anticipated Avengers: Endgame, before embarking on the futuristic love story Hold Back the Stars with John Boyega.