Saturday, November 26 is Small Business Saturday, a day to show love to the small businesses that are the heartbeat of our communities. Originally started by American Express, the day is now officially cosponsored by the Small Business Association.

As you get into the holiday shopping mood, don’t forget to support these small Black-owned businesses on Amazon. For beauty, pet products, home goods and more, you won’t want to miss these great deals on Black-owned brands.

Peculiar Roots Daily Moisturizing Refresher Spray with Rose Water for Locs, Dreadlocks and Natural Hair

If your locs could use a little love, give the Daily Moisturizing Refresher Spray from Peculiar Roots a try. This lightweight spray is made with Wheat Protein, Rose Water and Essential Oils and keeps hair fresh between wash days.



Lick You Silly - Grain Free, All-Natural Freeze-Dried Dog Treats

Make training time more fun for your puppy with these freeze-dried dog treats from Lick You Silly. They’re made with USDA Beef or Chicken Liver and leave out the artificial flavors and preservatives you don’t want. One happy customer called them, “The best treats around.”

Mother’s Shea - Whipped Shea Butter

Keep your hair and skin hydrated all winter long with this Whipped Shea Butter from Mother’s Shea. It’s made with 100 percent pure unrefined African shea and other organic sustainably-sourced ingredients. And the light lavender scent adds the perfect touch.



Poopster - Biodegradable Poop Bags

These compostable dog waste bags from Poopster let you do good for the planet while walking your furry friend. They’re leak-proof to keep messes to a minimum. And they lock in the odor so the stink stays where it belongs.



Dessie - 110 Large All Occasion Greeting Cards

It’s always a good idea to have greeting cards on hand. And we love this all-occasion assortment from Dessie, which includes messages for birthday, sympathy and thinking of you. The set comes with an assortment of 100 card designs with messages inside and 10 blank cards that can be personalized with your own special message.



Swirly Curly - Snappee Snap Hair Ties for Thick, Natural, Curly Hair

Keep your curls in check with Snappee Snap Hair Ties from Swirly Curly. These hair ties are made with thick, natural hair in mind. The soft, stretchy material snaps in place around your ponytail and won’t tangle or pull on your hair when you wear them.



Tieralia Bamboo Kitchen Dish Brush and Sponge Set

Keep your kitchen clean with this five-piece eco-friendly dish brush and sponge set. The bamboo dish brushes and hemp sponges are tough on dirt and grease. But although they work hard to keep your pots and pans clean, they’re still safe for the planet.

Darlyng & Co.’s Modern Alphabet Affirmation Flashcards for Kids

It’s never too early to start teaching your children all about the alphabet. And these alphabet flash cards from Darlyng & Co. The bright patterns and colors are sure to grab their attention. And the affirmations like “I am a brilliant boy” and “I am a champion” will remind your kids just how special they are.

