Black Fox News Guest Emerges From the Sunken Place to Declare Slavery ‘Was Never a Race Thing’

I abhor all conservatives, but I hold special contempt for Black conservatives. This isn’t just because of their ideology; it’s also because they don’t have to be qualified experts in literally anything for white conservatives to uplift them as lackeys who are willing to tow a generic, substanceless white nationalist narrative publicly for a pat on the head and a “See, I have a Black friend” seat at the table where they’re really only invited so they can serve the Kool-Aid.

It’s why Diamond and Silk went from ignorant randos with stripper names who nobody knew existed to once having a spot on Republican spank-bank network Fox News. It’s why Black conservative teen C.J. Pearson had to be schooled on everything his white fans don’t want him learning by Marc Lamont Hill. It’s why Candace Owens is famous for doing whatever the hell it is Candace Owens does. And it’s why radio host Ty Smith has become white America’s new favorite tap-dancing sweetheart for denouncing Critical Race Theory while failing to demonstrate that he has any idea what CRT is.



Now, Smith is showing the world that he also doesn’t know shit About American history by declaring that *checks notes* slavery wasn’t racist.



During a Tuesday guest appearance on the aforementioned OnlyKlans news network, Smith was asked by Fox News host Martha MacCallum about his thoughts on university professors supposedly being “very invested in the idea that the nation was founded on the idea of systemic racism—that it’s built into every single institution in America.”



“It’s absolutely absurd because nobody really wants to get the real history of it,” Smith responded. “America was not founded on racism. Don’t get me wrong. Yeah, there was slavery going on, but slavery itself was not initially a racist thing. It never was about race initially. So to sit there and take it like America was founded on racism is a complete lie. Yeah, there was slavery going on, but slavery was going on in all the world. It never was a race thing, so why are we making it a race thing now?”

And that’s where MacCallum ended the segment. Smith wasn’t asked to back his point up by citing where he got his information from (PulledOutofMyAssesSunkenPlace.com isn’t a reputable source anyway). Instead, all he needed to do was reword the same sentence four or five times and call it an argument.



Black conservatives—who are a small minority among Black people—really only exist as an excuse for white conservatives to dismiss the testimonies and lived experiences of millions of Black Americans who have been talking about American racism for generations. Smith had already done his one job as a racism-denying house negro, so there was no need for him to elaborate.



Honestly, it’s too bad, because I would have loved to hear him explain how it was just a huge, non-racist coincidence that the nation’s enslaved population was exclusively Black for roughly 250 years.

He could have done a deep dive into his Caucasians’ Guide to History book and explained that the three-fifths compromise was just an elaborate math lesson on fractions and not an agreement between both slave-owning and non-slave-owning states to keep America running smoothly at the expense of Black people.



Obviously, Smith knows more than the vice president of the Confederate States of America, Alexander Stephens, who famously said America’s “foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests upon the great truth, that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery—subordination to the superior race—is his natural condition.”



Stephens went on to say, “This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.” But hey, what did the vice president of “Slavery ‘R’ Us” America know? He didn’t even have a podcast.

