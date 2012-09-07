Black Fashion Hits and Misses at the VMAs

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, held last night at Los Angeles’ Staples Center and hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, One Direction was the night’s big winner with three awards, and Chris Brown and M.I.A. followed with two wins each. Rihanna took home Video of the Year, and Frank Ocean gave a captivating performance.

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But when it came to what everyone wore — the most-talked-about unofficial competition of every award show — The Root DC‘s Andrea N. Browne created her own category: fashion hits (and misses) for black stars. Here’s her take on who would have taken home a trophy if they gave them out for style, and whose looks she’d rather forget:

The Hits:

Rihanna is constantly experimenting with her personal style. She wears everything from the avant-garde to the seductively sexy and isn’t afraid to break the fashion rules — even if it means wearing white after Labor Day. The white, backless draped gown the pop star wore while posing for the paparazzi was nothing short of fabulous. While it was a bit more understated than what we’re used to seeing her in, when paired with her new pixie cut and glowing skin, she definitely had a “slayed the red carpet” moment.

Still working the media blitz after a history-making gold medal performance at the summer Olympics, gymnast Gabby Douglas made the pre-show press rounds alongside her teammates looking cute and age-appropriate. The 16-year-old was all smiles dressed in a sequin black and gold body-con dress that she accessorized with black sandals and a metallic clutch. And yes, her hair was laid …

The Misses

It’s clear that rapper 2 Chainz has yet to go through a proper media training session. As if the bedazzled/shimmering everything that he wore for his first VMA appearance wasn’t tacky enough, when asked during a red carpet interview about his outfit, the rapper quickly replied: “I’m wearing a car.” This was in reference to how much the designer leather jacket, pants, hat and overload of gold chains and diamond bracelets that he was wearing cost. Oh, the silly things people do and say when they’ve got new money.

Alicia Keys has a tendency to look like she’s trying really hard on the red carpet (remember this, this and this?). But when gorgeous promo pics for her new album leaked about a month ago, you kind of hoped she’d finally gotten it together on the style front. Unfortunately, her red carpet and performance looks from last night’s show were definitely along the lines of what we know her for. For the pre-show, Keys wore a full-length, metallic structured one-shoulder dress with a high slit that had a touch of pleating in the front that was all over the place. Then for her performance, she sported an ill-fitting jumpsuit with a shimmery gold deep V-neck bodice, a weird looking wide belt and black pants with zippered sides that starting to come undone about half-way through her set. Was there a dress rehearsal?

Read more at The Root DC.