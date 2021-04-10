Black Family Accuses Georgia Daycare of Feeding White Children While Black Children Wait to Eat

Screenshot : CBS 46

A daycare center in Roswell, Ga., has come under fire after being accused of feeding white children first while all the Black children had to wait to eat. The controversy started after the father of one of the Black children said he checked in on his two-year-old via live stream video and noticed the incident he described as disturbing and discriminatory.

“They were skipping all of the Black kids it seemed like,” Adryan McCauley told CBS 46 of what he said he witnessed at the Kids R’ Kids daycare center in Fulton County. “All the white kids got their lunch, and all the B lack kids had to wait. From the videos and pictures that we saw today, we are just completely disturbed.”

Family members of the unnamed child took screenshots from the video footage they saw and “went straight to the daycare to confront the staff,” CBS reports.

“Mom went and picked him up immediately, and the director said ‘I’m not really sure because I’m not in the classroom, maybe it’s a dietary thing,’” McCauley said.

The idea that all the Black kids would have the same “dietary thing” and that said exclusively Black “dietary thing” would justify Black children having to wait while their white counterparts ate is...well...let’s just say, no explanation at all would probably have been better.

Anyway, the Kids R’ Kids president and CEO had a different take on what happened...I guess.

From CBS:

“I wish that everybody would be able to see the video in entirety first and not just a snapshot,” said David Vinson, President, CEO of Kids R’ Kids. Vinson said he’s viewed the entire video in question. The company issued the family an apology, and said they will use the incident as a training tool. “We wanted to make sure our families know that this is not what we are about,” said Vinson. After talking to the daycare owner today, the company is severing ties with the Roswell branch. “Perception is unfortunately reality, and with the cancel culture, unfortunately, it’s the perception,” said Vinson. As for the daycare, they spoke with CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy and gave him the following statement: We know the act was random, and the photo doesn’t show the entire room; we believe if the parents viewed the videos they would understand. I wish they could see the compassion we have.

Having not seen the full video myself, all I have to point out is this: We have multiple people representing the daycare saying the family didn’t see the full video and one man claiming that the largely fictitious thing people call “cancel culture” is why Kids R’ Kids severed ties with the Roswell location, but nobody explained what is in the rest of the video and why it appears that Black children were being served last.

I’m just saying, that’s very telling.