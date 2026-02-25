Black Internet Responds to Alex Cross’ Romance With a White Woman in the New ‘Cross’ Season

Aldis Hodge is back for the highly-anticipated second season of Prime Video’s hit show, “Cross.” However, in a surprising update, fans are already feeling some type of way about it after a few episodes. And when we tell you why, you’ll definitely understand.

The show is based off the popular Alex Cross character that was originated by author James Patterson. As in Patterson’s books, Cross is a skilled Black detective. But unlike the first season of the show, which saw him getting romantically involved with a beautiful Black woman named Elle and extremely blackity-black focus, symbolism and imagery—the second season, according to some fans flips the switch entirely. Heads up, slight spoilers ahead.

Not only does Cross get, umm, entangled with a white woman FBI agent (who was also previously romantically involved with Cross’ best friend Sampson), the storyline has more of focus on Hispanic refugee exploitation. Sadly, for some Black viewers online, they feel a disconnect to the show and point to the writer’s room as the culprit.

But for most, they’re hilariously (albeit somewhat seriously) calling out the white romantic interest on social media and they’re not mincing words.

“Was enjoying this new season until they randomly made him start lusting after that white lady. It was sooo out of left field I legit wanna cuss out whoever proposed this in the writers room.And it seems I’m not the only one who hates how they handled it,” said one user on Threads.

“Uh Alex Cross… I’ma need for you to leave that Milk of Magnesia alone!” said another.

Screenshot: Threads

“Cross Season 2. I’m on the 3rd episode and I’m annoyed how they white washed the show,” one other user said.

Added another: “Did the writers in the room change on Alex Cross? Was Cross too Black? Is this a result of anti-DEI especially against Black women? How can a show go from perfect to cringe in one season?”

One other user explained: “Alex Cross in S 1: a very Black show starting a very Black man and his very Black homie, grappling w very Black interpersonal issues as they catch a killer.Alex Cross in S 2: we simping for a white lady and Sampson is a chauvinist w mommy issues.Hate it. Annoyed by it.”