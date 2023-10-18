Black Celebs Who Have Ignorantly Endorsed Donald Trump

Before Ice Cube was taking Tucker Carlson for joy rides in his old South Central neighborhood, the rapper was criticized for working with Trump back in 2020. The Biden and Trump campaigns contacted him that year about his “Contract with Black America” initiative. Ice Cube said that Biden’s folks wanted to meet after the election, but Trump’s campaign met with him right away— which he did. “Enemies meet,” Ice Cube explained. “We’ve just got to talk. That’s the only way we’re going to work this out.”