Black Celebs Who Have Ignorantly Endorsed Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s hostility toward Black people and people of color was always seen in his racist and xenophobic policies as president. However, he’s somehow managed to receive endorsements from various Black celebs over the years. Though the man is a habitual liar and literally supports white supremacists, certain stars think that aligning with Trump will be or was in the best interest of the Black community. Here’s a list some of those dense supporters.
Waka Flocka Flame
On Monday, Waka Flocka Flame shared his support for Donald Trump on X (formerly Twitter). “TRUMP2024,”he wrote to the shock and dismay of fans. Waka also changed his profile picture to a photo of himself and the former president.
Sexyy Red
In a recent interview with Theo Von’s This Past Weekend, rapper Sexyy Red explained her devotion to Trump. “Once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money...aww baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.”
Ice Cube
Before Ice Cube was taking Tucker Carlson for joy rides in his old South Central neighborhood, the rapper was criticized for working with Trump back in 2020. The Biden and Trump campaigns contacted him that year about his “Contract with Black America” initiative. Ice Cube said that Biden’s folks wanted to meet after the election, but Trump’s campaign met with him right away— which he did. “Enemies meet,” Ice Cube explained. “We’ve just got to talk. That’s the only way we’re going to work this out.”
Lil Wayne
During the final moments of his presidency, Donald Trump handed out a slew of last-minute pardons and Lil Wayne was one of the recipients. Back in 2020, the rapper was facing 10 years in prison for possession of a loaded weapon on a private jet. Before the 2020 presidential election, Wayne endorsed Trump for President and approved his “Platinum Plan” for the Black community. Folks immediately believed this stunt was for Wayne to receive the pardon.
Chrisette Michele
In 2017, singer Chrisette Michele sung at one of Trump’s inaugural balls. She accepted the offer against the advice of her fans and even her husband, with Michele believing she would help unite a divided country. Instead, it derailed her career: the songstress wound up losing an album distribution deal and radio stations stopped playing her songs.
50 Cent
In 2020, 50 Cent supported Trump on Twitter/X by stating: “WHAT THE F***! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT, F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62 percent are you out of ya f****** mind.” 50 would later reverse that endorsement.
Mike Tyson
In 2015, Mike Tyson said he fully supported Donald Trump in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. “He should be president of the United States,” Tyson said. “That’s what he should be... Why are people mad at the people?” He also said Trump’s words were “crude,” but he’s an “average guy like everybody else.”
Azealia Banks
Back in 2016, rapper Azealia Banks tweeted: “I REALLY want Donald Trump to win the election. I told you guys Bernie Sanders didn’t have the clout. i told you all he wasn’t going to be the nominee.” When a fan said Trump is blatantly racist, Banks’ reply was: “So am I ! …. lol. Racism/Racialism is sewn into the fabric of our nation. It’s just who the f— we are.”
Dennis Rodman
Ahead of the 2016 election, Dennis Rodman tweeted that Donald “has been a great friend for many years.” He added: “We don’t need another politician, we need a businessman like Mr. Trump! Trump 2016.” Trump responded on Twitter/X by stating, “Thank you @DennisRodman. It’s time to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain! I hope you are doing well!”
Stacey Dash
Stacey Dash, who worked as a political commentator for Fox News and ran for Congress in California in 2018, vehemently promoted Trump as president but then walked back her comments. In 2021, she said: “Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don’t belong in. But he’s not the president. I’m going to give the president that we have right now a chance.”
Kanye West
In the past, Ye has publicly supported Trump and was smiling ear to ear during a meeting with the former president back in 2018. Last year, the rapper had that infamous dinner with Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Ye also said he asked Trump to be his presidential running mate come 2024.
Terrell Owens
Ahead of the 2016 election, Terrell Owens—who appeared on Trump’s show The Apprentice—couldn’t wait to give him a very public presidential co-sign. “This may be what the country needs and Trump ... he’s a guy who won’t put up with B.S. and has what it takes to change how government is run. With that being said, Trump ... YOU’RE HIRED.” Owens added: “Plus, as the president, Trump would be able to say he knows me and he likes me ... LOL!”
Tina Campbell
Back in 2017, gospel singer Tina Campbell received immense backlash for sharing she voted for Donald Trump. “I was faced with two presidential candidates that I really did not approve of. And so I had to find something, a commonality with one of them, that would make me feel like if I have to vote, I should utilize my right to vote,” she said. “And some of Donald Trump’s views on Christianity, honestly, is what caused me to vote for him.”
Isaiah Washington
In 2019, actor Isaiah Washington explained why he “walked away” from the Democratic Party and supported Donald Trump. “The reason why I’ve chosen to walk away from the Democratic Party as I know it … is that something doesn’t feel right,” he stated. Trump also invited Washington to the White House to address issues in the criminal justice system, leading the star to say that he “[supports] the policy over the person.”